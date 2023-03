Multan Sultans’ Usman Khan smashed the fastest century in Pakistan Super League in an ongoing match against Quetta Gladiators on Saturday.

Usman needed just 36 balls to reach the mark to break teammate Rilee Rossouw’s record from 41 balls in the win over Peshawar Zalmi less than 24 hours ago.

The 27-year-old batter finished with 120 off 43 with 12 fours and nine sixes to his name.

More to follow...