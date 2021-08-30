Cricket

Vasoo Paranjape passes away

Renowned cricket coach Vasoo Paranjape, who mentored Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma, passed away on Monday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Mumbai 30 August, 2021 15:48 IST

Vasoo Paranjape passed away in Mumbai on Monday.   -  THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Mumbai 30 August, 2021 15:48 IST

Former Mumbai cricketer and renowned coach Vasoo Paranjape passed away in Mumbai on Monday. He was 82.

While he played 29 first class matches for Baroda and Mumbai, after retirement, Paranjape had an influence on the careers of superstar cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar (who he rechristened Sunny), Dilip Vengsarkar, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma to name a few.

 

More to follow...

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App