Vasoo Paranjape passes away

Former Mumbai cricketer and renowned coach Vasoo Paranjape passed away in Mumbai on Monday. He was 82.

While he played 29 first class matches for Baroda and Mumbai, after retirement, Paranjape had an influence on the careers of superstar cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar (who he rechristened Sunny), Dilip Vengsarkar, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma to name a few.

Really saddened at the demise of Vasoo Paranjape. He was an institution in the game with a real positive vibe in whatever he did. Condolences to @jats72 and the family. God bless his soul pic.twitter.com/LlIkaB242Q — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 30, 2021

