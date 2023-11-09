Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Venues, Groups, Dates

The 22nd season of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 is all set to begin from November 23 to December 5 in five different venues across India.

In the previous edition of the List-A tournament, Saurashtra defeated Maharashtra in the finals to win the title.

The tournament will have 38 teams divided into five groups.

Schedule - November 23 - December 5 Group A - Saurashtra, Kerala, Mumbai, Railways, Tripura, Pondicherry, Odisha, Sikkim; Venue - Bengaluru Group B - Jharkhand, Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Services, Meghalaya, Manipur; Venue - Jaipur Group C - Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Mizoram; Venue - Ahmedabad Group D - Uttar Pradesh, Andhra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh; Venue - Chandigarh Group E - Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Baroda, Goa, Nagaland; Venue - Mumbai