Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Venues, Groups, Dates

The tournament will have 38 teams divided into five groups.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 23:21 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The Saurashtra team after winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
FILE PHOTO: The Saurashtra team after winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Saurashtra team after winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu

The 22nd season of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 is all set to begin from November 23 to December 5 in five different venues across India.

In the previous edition of the List-A tournament, Saurashtra defeated Maharashtra in the finals to win the title.

The tournament will have 38 teams divided into five groups.

Schedule - November 23 - December 5
Group A - Saurashtra, Kerala, Mumbai, Railways, Tripura, Pondicherry, Odisha, Sikkim; Venue - Bengaluru
Group B - Jharkhand, Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Services, Meghalaya, Manipur; Venue - Jaipur
Group C - Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Mizoram; Venue - Ahmedabad
Group D - Uttar Pradesh, Andhra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh; Venue - Chandigarh
Group E - Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Baroda, Goa, Nagaland; Venue - Mumbai

