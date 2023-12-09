Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE score, pre-quarterfinals updates: Maharashtra opts to bowl vs Kerala, Bengal bowls first vs Gujarat

Clash for a place in quarterfinals

Kerala and Maharashtra’s contrasting journeys in the group stage that led them to an identical 20 points from seven matches will be on collision course when the two sides meet in the pre-quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

While Kerala’s struggles with the bat came to the fore during its 18-run defeat to Railways – that cost Sanju Samson & Co. a berth in the quarterfinal, Maharashtra’s league campaign was bookended by scores of 355 and 427 – the latter being the highest of the tournament thus far.

Read full preview here: ​