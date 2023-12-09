MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE score, pre-quarterfinals updates: Maharashtra opts to bowl vs Kerala, Bengal bowls first vs Gujarat

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Get the Live score, News, Squads and Latest Scorecard of today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy pre-quarterfinal matches.

Updated : Dec 09, 2023 08:55 IST

Team Sportstar
Kerala's Basil Thampi in action.
Kerala's Basil Thampi in action. | Photo Credit: TH
lightbox-info

Kerala's Basil Thampi in action. | Photo Credit: TH

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 pre quarterfinal matches happening in Rajkot on Saturday, December 9.

  • December 09, 2023 08:44
    BEN vs GUJ Playing XIs

    Gujarat - Arzan Nagwaswalla, Axar Patel, Chintan Gaja, Chirag Gandhi, Jayveer Sinh, Kathan Patel, Kshtij Patel, Priyank Panchal, S D Chauhan, Umang, Urvil Patel 

    Bengal - Abhishek Porel, Anustup Majumdar, Ishan Porel, Karan Lal, Mohammad Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Ritwik Roy, Shahbaz, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Sudip Gharami, Suman Das

  • December 09, 2023 08:42
    Toss update

    Bengal wins the toss and opts to field vs Gujarat 

    Maharashtra wins the toss and opts to field vs Kerala 

  • December 09, 2023 08:36
    Bengal’s journey so far

    won by 9 wickets vs Nagaland 

    won by 95 runs vs Baroda 

    lost by 5 wickets vs Tamil Nadu 

    won by 93 runs vs Madhya Pradesh 

    won by 8 wickets vs Goa 

    won by 52 runs vs Punjab

  • December 09, 2023 08:34
    Gujarat’s journey so far

    won by 36 runs vs Assam 

    lost by 5 wickets vs Rajasthan 

    won by 8 wickets vs Arunachal Pradesh 

    won by 5 wickets vs Uttar Pradesh 

    Match Abandoned vs Andhra 

    won by 8 runs vs Himachal Pradesh 

  • December 09, 2023 08:30
    Maharashtra’s journey so far

    lost by 6 wickets vs Jharkhand 

    won by 6 wickets vs Services 

    lost by 5 wickets vs Vidarbha

    won by 4 wickets vs Meghalaya 

    won by 3 wickets vs Hyderabad 

    won by 7 wickets vs Chhattisgarh 

    won by 167 runs vs Manipur

  • December 09, 2023 08:26
    Kerala’s journey so far

    won by 3 wickets vs Saurashtra 

    lost by 8 wickets vs Mumbai 

    won by 78 runs vs Odisha 

    won by 119 runs vs Tripura 

    won by 7 wickets vs Sikkim 

    won by 6 wickets vs Pondicherry 

    lost by 18 runs vs Railways 

  • December 09, 2023 08:19
    Clash for a place in quarterfinals

    Kerala and Maharashtra’s contrasting journeys in the group stage that led them to an identical 20 points from seven matches will be on collision course when the two sides meet in the pre-quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

    While Kerala’s struggles with the bat came to the fore during its 18-run defeat to Railways – that cost Sanju Samson & Co. a berth in the quarterfinal, Maharashtra’s league campaign was bookended by scores of 355 and 427 – the latter being the highest of the tournament thus far.

    Read full preview here: ​

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: With contrasting journeys in group stage, Kerala and Maharashtra clash for a place in quarters

    The winner of this contest will take on Haryana in the quarterfinal on Monday, while Bengal and Gujarat will fight it out in the other pre-quarterfinal for a chance to play Rajasthan in the last-eight stage.

  • December 09, 2023 08:06
    Matches today

    Kerala vs Maharashtra - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 9:00 AM IST 

    Bengal vs Gujarat - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground C, Rajkot, 9:00 AM IST

  • December 09, 2023 07:55
    Hello

    Hello and welcome to the pre-quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 where Kerala will take on Maharashtra and Gujarat will face Bengal. 

Related Topics

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE score, pre-quarterfinals updates: Maharashtra opts to bowl vs Kerala, Bengal bowls first vs Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  2. Russian athletes back in doping spotlight after Paris Olmypics green light
    Reuters
  3. Hamilton deplores FIA’s investigation into Mercedes boss
    AFP
  4. Healy appointed Australian women’s cricket captain
    AFP
  5. ‘Heartbroken’ Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Healy appointed Australian women’s cricket captain
    AFP
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE score, pre-quarterfinals updates: Maharashtra opts to bowl vs Kerala, Bengal bowls first vs Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former New Zealand batter Vincent has life ban for match fixing relaxed by ECB
    Reuters
  4. SA vs IND, T20s: South Africa’s Ngidi ruled out of India Twenty20 series
    Reuters
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: With contrasting journeys in group stage, Kerala and Maharashtra clash for a place in quarters
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE score, pre-quarterfinals updates: Maharashtra opts to bowl vs Kerala, Bengal bowls first vs Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  2. Russian athletes back in doping spotlight after Paris Olmypics green light
    Reuters
  3. Hamilton deplores FIA’s investigation into Mercedes boss
    AFP
  4. Healy appointed Australian women’s cricket captain
    AFP
  5. ‘Heartbroken’ Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment