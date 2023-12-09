Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE score, pre-quarterfinals updates: Maharashtra opts to bowl vs Kerala, Bengal bowls first vs Gujarat

- December 09, 2023 08:44BEN vs GUJ Playing XIs
Gujarat - Arzan Nagwaswalla, Axar Patel, Chintan Gaja, Chirag Gandhi, Jayveer Sinh, Kathan Patel, Kshtij Patel, Priyank Panchal, S D Chauhan, Umang, Urvil Patel
Bengal - Abhishek Porel, Anustup Majumdar, Ishan Porel, Karan Lal, Mohammad Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Ritwik Roy, Shahbaz, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Sudip Gharami, Suman Das
- December 09, 2023 08:42Toss update
Bengal wins the toss and opts to field vs Gujarat
Maharashtra wins the toss and opts to field vs Kerala
- December 09, 2023 08:36Bengal’s journey so far
won by 9 wickets vs Nagaland
won by 95 runs vs Baroda
lost by 5 wickets vs Tamil Nadu
won by 93 runs vs Madhya Pradesh
won by 8 wickets vs Goa
won by 52 runs vs Punjab
- December 09, 2023 08:34Gujarat’s journey so far
won by 36 runs vs Assam
lost by 5 wickets vs Rajasthan
won by 8 wickets vs Arunachal Pradesh
won by 5 wickets vs Uttar Pradesh
Match Abandoned vs Andhra
won by 8 runs vs Himachal Pradesh
- December 09, 2023 08:30Maharashtra’s journey so far
lost by 6 wickets vs Jharkhand
won by 6 wickets vs Services
lost by 5 wickets vs Vidarbha
won by 4 wickets vs Meghalaya
won by 3 wickets vs Hyderabad
won by 7 wickets vs Chhattisgarh
won by 167 runs vs Manipur
- December 09, 2023 08:26Kerala’s journey so far
won by 3 wickets vs Saurashtra
lost by 8 wickets vs Mumbai
won by 78 runs vs Odisha
won by 119 runs vs Tripura
won by 7 wickets vs Sikkim
won by 6 wickets vs Pondicherry
lost by 18 runs vs Railways
- December 09, 2023 08:19Clash for a place in quarterfinals
Kerala and Maharashtra’s contrasting journeys in the group stage that led them to an identical 20 points from seven matches will be on collision course when the two sides meet in the pre-quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.
While Kerala’s struggles with the bat came to the fore during its 18-run defeat to Railways – that cost Sanju Samson & Co. a berth in the quarterfinal, Maharashtra’s league campaign was bookended by scores of 355 and 427 – the latter being the highest of the tournament thus far.
Read full preview here:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: With contrasting journeys in group stage, Kerala and Maharashtra clash for a place in quarters
The winner of this contest will take on Haryana in the quarterfinal on Monday, while Bengal and Gujarat will fight it out in the other pre-quarterfinal for a chance to play Rajasthan in the last-eight stage.
- December 09, 2023 08:06Matches today
Kerala vs Maharashtra - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 9:00 AM IST
Bengal vs Gujarat - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground C, Rajkot, 9:00 AM IST
- December 09, 2023 07:55Hello
Hello and welcome to the pre-quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 where Kerala will take on Maharashtra and Gujarat will face Bengal.
