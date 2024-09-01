MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1 result: Monaco held as perfect start to French season ended by Lens

It looked as if Monaco was going to claim a third win in as many matches this season when Denis Zakaria headed them in front with only six minutes remaining at the Stade Louis II.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 23:57 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
RC Lens’ Remy Labeau Lascary.
RC Lens’ Remy Labeau Lascary. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

RC Lens’ Remy Labeau Lascary. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Monaco’s perfect start to the Ligue 1 season ended on Sunday as Przemyslaw Frankowski’s stoppage-time penalty earned Lens a 1-1 draw in searing heat in the principality.

It looked as if Monaco was going to claim a third win in as many matches this season when Denis Zakaria headed them in front with only six minutes remaining at the Stade Louis II.

That goal was a harsh blow for Lens, who had seen Adrien Thomasson and Wesley Said strike the same post seconds apart in the first half, and had a Remy Labeau Lascary goal disallowed for a handball after the break.

But its luck was in when Zakaria deflected a shot with his hand in his own area, and the referee gave Lens a spot-kick after a VAR check.

Polish international Frankowski stepped up to convert the penalty four minutes into stoppage time, and both sides are level on seven points in the fledgling table, behind leaders Marseille on goal difference.

The final result was a boost for Lens after it was knocked out of the UEFA Conference League during the week, losing to Panathinaikos in Greece in their play-off tie to miss out on a place in the league stage.

Monaco will be in the Champions League after finishing last season as runner-up in Ligue 1, and the principality side will begin its campaign at home to Barcelona on September 19.

Marseille are top after Mason Greenwood scored twice in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Toulouse.

Reigning champions PSG go to Lille later, with both sides knowing a win will allow them to go clear at the summit.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Nice claimed its first win of the season as Evann Guessand scored twice in a 4-1 victory at Angers, who have lost all three matches since returning to the top flight.

Le Havre came from behind to beat Auxerre 3-1 in Normandy, while Japan’s Junya Ito and Ivory Coast forward Oumar Diakite found the net as Reims recovered from the loss of an early goal to defeat Rennes 2-1.

