MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kohli named best men’s ODI player, Cummins and Sciver-Brunt win ICC Cricketer of the Year awards

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu won her first ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year, taking the award ahead of Sciver-Brunt.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 19:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: India’s Virat Kohli.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Australia captain Pat Cummins and England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt were named Cricketers of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday.

Cummins won the men’s award after a year in which he led Australia to the World Test Championship and World Cup titles.

“It’s a huge honour. It has been a big year, lots of wonderful team success,” Cummins said.

READ | Suryakumar Yadav named ICC T20I Player of the Year for 2023

“To get this individual honour is huge and I am pretty amazed. In terms of individual accolades, it is right up there.”

All-rounder Sciver-Brunt won her second successive Women’s Cricketer of the Year award, after consistent performances in all three formats, scoring 137 runs in two Tests, 393 runs in six ODIs and 364 runs in 10 T20Is.

“It feels pretty special,” Sciver-Brunt said.

“I wasn’t expecting it as I was coming up against some players that have done so well in 2023. I’m really pleased and pretty proud.”

Australian opener Usman Khawaja was named the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year, while Virat Kohli won his fourth ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award after guiding India to the Cricket World Cup final.

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu won her first ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year, taking the award ahead of Sciver-Brunt.

England’s Richard Illingworth won the Umpire of the Year for the third time, and Zimbabwe Cricket won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award for their sporting conduct after their win over West Indies in the World Cup qualifier match in June.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pat Cummins /

Nat Sciver-Brunt /

Virat Kohli /

ICC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kohli named best men’s ODI player, Cummins and Sciver-Brunt win ICC Cricketer of the Year awards
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG: That could be a match-winning knock if pitch keeps getting harder to bat, says Duckett on Stokes half century
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC LIVE score, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal updates: Starting 11s OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 25
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 schedule updated: Full list of Indian Super League matches, Kolkata derby dates OUT!
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Kohli named best men’s ODI player, Cummins and Sciver-Brunt win ICC Cricketer of the Year awards
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Challenging pitch for both bowlers and batters, says Axar Patel
    V.S. Aravind
  3. IND vs ENG: That could be a match-winning knock if pitch keeps getting harder to bat, says Duckett on Stokes half century
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Bazball struggles against spin on India debut, Jaiswal makes merry
    V.S. Aravind
  5. Zimbabwe ban duo for four months, third player charged, over drug use
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kohli named best men’s ODI player, Cummins and Sciver-Brunt win ICC Cricketer of the Year awards
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG: That could be a match-winning knock if pitch keeps getting harder to bat, says Duckett on Stokes half century
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC LIVE score, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal updates: Starting 11s OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 25
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 schedule updated: Full list of Indian Super League matches, Kolkata derby dates OUT!
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment