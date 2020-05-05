Ravi Shastri: Indian team of 1985 can give Kohli-led side "a run for their money"

India head coach Ravi Shastri, in a Facebook live interaction on Tuesday, said the Indian team that won the Benson and Hedges World Championship in 1985 could have anyday given the current Virat Kohli-led side "a run for their money".

"Yeah, no question about that. Take any team that India puts up in white-ball cricket, the best of what it has to put out, the team of ’85 will give that team a run for the money."

India coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli during a training session. - Vivek Bendre

"Many people thought it (the 1983 World Cup win) was a one-off. But the boys were excellent in 1985, with Sunny (Sunil Gavaskar) leading from the front."

READ | Dhoni helped Rohit Sharma blossom in limited-overs cricket - Gautam Gambhir

When asked what he fondly remembers the most from the tournament, Shastri was prompt in replying, "Stuffing Pakistan in the final is my favourite memory."

ALSO READ | Sportstar Archives - Ranjit Fernando: Thirsting for exposure

Shastri and Javed Miandad's on-field rivalry is still considered one of the greatest in cricket. Shastri, who won an Audi 100 sedan after the final for being the Player of the Tournament, agrees that even the Pakistan captain had his eyes on the car but he wasn't letting it go easy. "He tried to get it. But honestly, Javed would have never won it. He would try to get under your skin on the field."

The 57-year-old believed that after Pakistan, New Zealand could be named as the strongest competitors in the championship. "New Zealand were a fantastic team. They might not have the superstars but they are always a team known for punching much above their weights. We had to play our A game in the semifinals to beat them."

The former commentator is stuck within the confines of his farmhouse in Alibaug due to the COVID-19 lockdown and said he would have loved to have Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Roger Binny as his quarantine roommates. "We can get some beer. I'm sure Siva and Roger would join in."

Sony Pictures Sports Network will revisit the victorious campaign of the 1985 B&H World Championship of Cricket in ‘The Blue Revolution’ from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 PM exclusively on SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD channels.