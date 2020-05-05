Videos Marnus Labuschagne itching for cricket return With coronavirus disrupting the cricketing world, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne can't wait to get back to action. Team Sportstar 05 May, 2020 14:58 IST Team Sportstar 05 May, 2020 14:58 IST Five odd things from Ligue 1 this season Verstappen and Albon take on 'The Dutch Road Trip' Serie A players to train individually Jason Roy 'hugely disappointed' by The Hundred postponement More Videos Cazorla reflects on 600+ day injury nightmare Champions League glory is a priority - Sergio Aguero Van Dijk so smart at defending: Sergio Aguero Jason Roy: No shame if players are fearful of sport resuming Jason Roy heartbroken by England Test failure Governments must have the final say on football resuming - FIFA medical chief D'Hooghe Madrid Open Virtual Pro: Pumped up Andy Murray wins Madrid Virtual Singles Title Virtual Madrid Open: Nadal edges Shapovalov in first match