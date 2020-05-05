Videos

Marnus Labuschagne itching for cricket return

With coronavirus disrupting the cricketing world, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne can't wait to get back to action.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 May, 2020 14:58 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 May, 2020 14:58 IST
Five odd things from Ligue 1 this season
Verstappen and Albon take on 'The Dutch Road Trip'
Serie A.
Serie A players to train individually
Jason Roy
Jason Roy 'hugely disappointed' by The Hundred postponement
 More Videos
Santi Cazorla
Cazorla reflects on 600+ day injury nightmare
Champions League glory is a priority - Sergio Aguero
Van Dijk so smart at defending: Sergio Aguero
Jason Roy
Jason Roy: No shame if players are fearful of sport resuming
Jason Roy heartbroken by England Test failure
Governments must have the final say on football resuming - FIFA medical chief D'Hooghe
Madrid Open Virtual Pro: Pumped up Andy Murray wins Madrid Virtual Singles Title
Rafael Nadal (left) and Denis Shapovalov
Virtual Madrid Open: Nadal edges Shapovalov in first match