Virat Kohli reclaims top spot in Test batting rankings

India captain Virat Kohli toppled Steve Smith to become the No. 1 Test batsman again in the list of ICC Test Player Rankings, released on Wednesday.

Kohli's brilliant 136 in the day-night Test against Bangladesh last week took him to 928 points, five clear of Smith, whose unimpressive run in the recently concluded two-Test series against Pakistan (40 from two Tests), saw him slip to 923 from 931 rating points.

Smith's team-mate David Warner has moved up 12 places to the fifth position after his unbeaten 335 in the second Test against Pakistan. Marnus Labuschagne, who started the year at 110, has broken in the top 10 for the first time.

Ajinkya Rahane dropping one place to sixth and Cheteshwar Pujara taking the fourth spot makes it three Indian batsmen in top 10 of the ICC batting rankings.

England captain Joe Root also returned to the top 10 after slamming a double hundred against New Zealand in Hamilton. Meanwhile, Pakistan's talented batsman Babar Azam gained two spots to be placed 13th after scoring a hundred against Australia in Gabba and 97 in Adelaide.

Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah is the highest-placed Indian at the fifth position. Off-spinner R. Ashwin remained static at ninth.

Starc has moved up four places to 14th after grabbing seven wickets in the day-night Test in Adelaide. For New Zealand, Ross Taylor has gained two places to reach 16th among batsmen and Tim Southee has moved up one place to 13th among bowlers.

West Indies captain Jason Holder’s five wickets helped him move up one slot to third place with a career-best 830 rating points and he has also consolidated his position at the top of the all-rounders' list. Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall has broken into the top 50 with a 10-wicket haul while centurion Shamarh Brooks has risen 68 places to 62nd.

