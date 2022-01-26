Kohli retains second spot in ICC ODI rankings

Virat Kohli retained his second spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters after scoring 116 runs in the three-match series against South Africa. Rohit Sharma maintained his third place despite not playing in the South Africa series.

Kohli has 836 rating points in his kitty, while Rohit has 801. Pakistan captain Babar Azam is No. 1 with 873 points.

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen broke into the top 10 after scoring 216 runs in the series against India. Quinton de Kock, who hit a century in the series against India, also went up four places to occupy the fifth position. Captain Temba Bavuma climbed 21 places to be 59th. Bavuma scored 153 runs in the three matches, at an average of 51.

ALSO READ - Shafali Verma regains top spot among batters in ICC T20 rankings

In the bowling rankings, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj made big leaps. Ngidi went up four places to occupy the No. 20 spot, picking up five wickets at 31.40. India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped four places be 22nd.

Among all-rounders, Andile Phehlukwayo, who topped the wickets chart in the ODI series against India with six wickets, went up three places to be 15th.

Among batters in T20Is, Dawid Malan slid down the table to be No. 4. Jos Buttler also slid three places and dropped outside the top 10. Adil Rashid went up by one place to go level with Adam Zampa in the third position.

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali’s all-round show in the narrow win in the second T20I against West Indies saw him go up by four places in the T20I all-rounder rankings.