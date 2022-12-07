Cricket

Warner withdraws application to challenge lifetime captaincy ban

David Warner has decided to withdraw his application to challenge his lifetime captaincy ban to avoid a public hearing on the events surrounding the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Team Sportstar
07 December, 2022 13:45 IST
07 December, 2022 13:45 IST
David Warner in action.

David Warner in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

David Warner has decided to withdraw his application to challenge his lifetime captaincy ban to avoid a public hearing on the events surrounding the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

David Warner has decided to withdraw his application to challenge his lifetime captaincy ban from Australian cricket, to avoid a public hearing on the events surrounding the Newlands scandal in 2018.

“Despite my opposition and that of Cricket Australia, on Tuesday last week Counsel Assisting the Review Panel and the Review Panel took it upon themselves to concoct an irregular procedure (overturning presumptions and previous practice) for the determination of my application and establish a novel approach that would negatively impact the health and welfare of my family and the interests of the Australian cricket team,” Warner said in a statement.

Cricket Australia recently changed its code of conduct to allow Warner to appeal the lifetime ban on captaining that was handed down to him in the wake of the 2018 Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

READ |Warner hits out at Australia captaincy ban

“In his submissions, Counsel Assisting made offensive and unhelpful comments about me that had absolutely no substantive purpose under the Code of Conduct. Regrettably, the Review Panel acted contrary to the submissions of Cricket Australia and my lawyer and appeared to adopt virtually entirely the position of Counsel Assisting.

“In effect, Counsel Assisting, and, it appears, to some extent the Review Panel, want to conduct a public trial of me and what occurred during the Third Test at Newlands. They want to conduct a public spectacle to, in the Panel’s words, have a “cleansing”. I am not prepared for my family to be the washing machine for cricket’s dirty laundry. My family is more important to me than cricket.“

“Over the course of the past nearly five years since the events that occurred during the third Test in Cape Town, even with all the humiliation and attacks that they have had to endure, I have enjoyed the unwavering support and love of my wife Candice and my three daughters, Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose,” Warner said.

READ | End Warner’s captaincy ban, says Greg Chappell

“They are my world.

“Since that Test and even though my ban from leadership roles may never be lifted, I have taken it upon myself to reform, to rehabilitate and to transform my approach to the game. I have served and been subject to a crushing, unprecedented, penalty that has horribly impacted me and my family for the past nearly five years – without the prospect of any relief until now.”

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal schedule
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us