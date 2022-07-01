Warwickshire signs Krunal Pandya for the Royal London Cup

The Warwickshire County Cricket Club announced the signing of all-rounder Krunal Pandya for the entire campaign of the 2022 Royal London Cup.

Pandya, who has 19 T20I and five ODI appearances for India, to date, also represents the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I’m extremely excited to get the opportunity to play county cricket and to join such a history Club as Warwickshire," said Pandya after signing,

“Edgbaston is a special place to play cricket and I can’t wait to call it my home. I hope I can play my part in a successful 50-over campaign with the Club and I am looking forward to meeting my team mates.

I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and BCCI for this opportunity.”

Warwickshire's Director of Cricket, Paul Farbrace said, “Krunal is an incredible signing for the Club, and I’m delighted to welcome him to Edgbaston."

"Krunal will bring a wealth of international experience to a team that will be desperate to do well."

“Due to our impressive T20 performances, we will lose players to The Hundred, but that’s always going to happen to successful teams. The opportunity to add a world-renowned all-rounder to an exciting group is fantastic.”

How will the campaign pan out?

Warwickshire will play in eight group-stages matches, with four at home at Edgbaston, in this summer’s Royal London Cup competition. The competition will be held between 2 to 23 August.

The top three counties at the end of the group stage will progress to the knockout stages.