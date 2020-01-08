Cricket Cricket WATCH: Rashid Khan picks BBL hat-trick, his third in T20 cricket Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan on Wednesday picked up a hat-trick in the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers. Team Sportstar 08 January, 2020 14:37 IST Rashid became the first Strikers’ bowler to grab a hat-trick in the league. - TWITTER| KFC BIG BASH LEAGUE Team Sportstar 08 January, 2020 14:37 IST Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan on Wednesday picked up a hat-trick in the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers.Rashid got rid of England batsman James Vince and Jack Edwards off successive deliveries to set up a hat-trick opportunity on the first ball of his next over. He then cleaned up Jordan Silk to complete his third T20 hat-trick. Rashid became the first Strikers’ bowler to grab a hat-trick in the league. He returned figures of four for 22. He's done it!A hat-trick for Rashid Khan! What a moment #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/PdHWSG6m6O— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020 However, Rashid's heroic bowling performance could not prevent the Sixers from scraping home by two wickets. Earlier, Tom Curran snared four for 22 off 3.4 overs to skittle the Strikers for 135.Australia seamer and birthday boy Josh Hazlewood hit three consecutive boundaries to take his team past the finish line. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.