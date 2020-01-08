WATCH: Rashid Khan picks BBL hat-trick, his third in T20 cricket

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan on Wednesday picked up a hat-trick in the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers.

Rashid got rid of England batsman James Vince and Jack Edwards off successive deliveries to set up a hat-trick opportunity on the first ball of his next over. He then cleaned up Jordan Silk to complete his third T20 hat-trick. Rashid became the first Strikers’ bowler to grab a hat-trick in the league. He returned figures of four for 22.

He's done it!



A hat-trick for Rashid Khan! What a moment #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/PdHWSG6m6O — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

However, Rashid's heroic bowling performance could not prevent the Sixers from scraping home by two wickets. Earlier, Tom Curran snared four for 22 off 3.4 overs to skittle the Strikers for 135.

Australia seamer and birthday boy Josh Hazlewood hit three consecutive boundaries to take his team past the finish line.