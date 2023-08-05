MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Arshdeep Singh reflects on India’s loss against West Indies in 1st T20I

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh shares his thoughts on his batting, India’s long tail and evaluates what went wrong for the men in blue as they suffered a narrow 4-run loss to West Indies in the first of five T20Is.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 12:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh shares his thoughts on his batting, India's long tail and evaluates what went wrong for the men in blue as they suffered a narrow 4-run loss to West Indies in the first of five T20Is.

“I guess we needed one batter to stay till the end because in their last two overs, five fielders were inside the 30-yard circle,” the 24-year-old player said at the post-match press conference.

“We will review the match. What we could have done better in the first innings. Where we could have kept things tight and as a batting unit in the second innings where did we miss the finishing part.” he added.

Read the full story here

