WI vs PAK: West Indies 2-2 after dismissing Pakistan for 217 on Day 1

The West Indies stumbled to stumps at 2-2 Thursday after dismissing Pakistan for 217 on an eventful opening day in the first cricket test.

Twelve wickets fell on a day shortened by bad light after the West Indies won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat.

Five Pakistan batsmen got starts but Fawad Alam’s 56 was the only half century of an innings that lasted 70 overs.

Pacemen Jason Holder (3-26) and Jayden Seales (3-70) took three wickets each and Kemar Roach added 2-47 for the West Indies.

Just when Day 1 seemed to be going all one way, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas (2-0) had left-hander Kieran Powell well caught low at second slip by Imran Butt and trapped Nkrumah Bonner on an lbw (leg-before-wicket) on consecutive deliveries in his second over.

West Indies' captain Kraigg Brathwaite survived the four-over spell before stumps and was unbeaten on one.

Earlier, Pakistan reached 21 before both openers fell within nine balls.

Roach bowled Butt (11) in the seventh over and Seales claimed his first wicket next over when he had Abid Ali (9) caught behind.

Azhar Ali and skipper Babar Azam added 47 for the third wicket before Seales struck again, having Ali (17) caught by Holder at second slip to a ball that bounced sharply and came off the shoulder of the bat.

Pakistan didn't add to the score before Roach had Azam (30) caught behind in the next over.

Fawad Alam rebuilt the innings in middle-order partnerships of 33 with Mohammad Rizwan (23) and 85 with Faheem Ashraf, who scored 44 from 66 deliveries before he was run out in the 63rd over by Roston Chase with a diving, under-arm throw from square leg.

The innings lasted seven more overs with Fawad bowled by Holder, ending his 117-ball, three-hour innings, among the three Pakistan wickets to fall with the total on 217.