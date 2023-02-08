Cricket

West Indies’ Brathwaite-Chanderpaul become first pair to bat on all five days of a Test match

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul became the first pair to bat on all five days of a Test during their match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
08 February, 2023 13:43 IST
West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite (R) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite (R) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul. | Photo Credit: AP

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul became the first pair to bat on all five days of a Test match during the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Brathwaite and Chanderpaul had put up a 336 partnership for the opening wicket in the West Indies’ first-innings over three days after it had elected to bat first.

West Indies declared with a total of 447 for six before the host put up 379 for nine. Zimbabwe’s declaration meant Brathwaite and Chanderpaul returned to bat late on Day 4, entering stumps at 21 for no loss in 13 overs.

The pair added 11 runs to the overnight total before Tagenarine was castled by Brad Evans for 15.

While there have been 10 previous instances of batters batting on all five days, none have taken place in the same Test, innings or between a pair.

Chanderpaul and Brathwaite had batted for 685 deliveries for the first wicket in the previous innings, making it the most deliveries faced by an opening pair in the 21st century and the second-most overall.

Batters to bat on all five days of a Test match:

  • ⦿ ML Jaisimha (1st innings: 20*, 2nd innings: 74) - India v Australia, 1960
  • ⦿ Geoffrey Boycott (1st: 107, 2nd: 80*) - England v Australia, 1977
  • ⦿ Kim Hughes (1st:117, 2nd: 84) - Australia v England, 1980
  • ⦿ Alan Lamb (1st: 23, 2nd: 110) - England v West Indies, 1984
  • ⦿ Ravi Shastri (1st: 111, 2nd: 7*) - India v England, 1984
  • ⦿ Adrian Griffith (1st: 114, 2nd: 18) - West Indies v New Zealand, 1999
  • ⦿ Andrew Flintoff (1st: 70, 2nd: 51) - England v India, 2006
  • ⦿ Alviro Petersen (1st: 156, 2nd: 39) - South Africa v New Zealand, 2012
  • ⦿ Cheteshwar Pujara (1st: 52, 2nd: 22) - India v Sri Lanka, 2017
  • ⦿ Rory Burns (1st: 133, 2nd: 11) - England v Australia, 2019
  • ⦿Kraigg Brathwaite (1st: 182, 2nd: 23 (batting)) - West Indies v Zimbabwe, 2023
  • ⦿Tagenarine Chanderpaul (1st: 207*, 2nd: 15) - West Indies v Zimbabwe, 2023

