F1 Italian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc wins at Monza to give Ferrari a home win

In front of the adoring tifosi, the Ferrari driver completed his second win at the track and the first since 2019 to win his second race of the season.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 19:49 IST , Monza - 1 MIN READ

AP
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL38 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy.
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL38 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy. | Photo Credit: Rudy Carezzevoli
infoIcon

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL38 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy. | Photo Credit: Rudy Carezzevoli

Charles Leclerc secured Ferrari a rare win at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, much to the home fans’ delight, as the team’s bold one-stop strategy paid off on Sunday.

Ferrari, which had brought nine upgrades to its home race, was one of the teams to choose to only pit once.

And that proved the right decision for Leclerc, who despite heavily degrading tires, managed to hold off Oscar Piastri and his McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

As it became obvious what was on the cards, the passionate, red-clad tifosi got on their feet, stamping and roaring Leclerc’s every lap, and they went wild when he crossed the line 2.664 seconds ahead of Piastri.

Polesitter Norris finished 6.153 behind Leclerc, while championship leader Max Verstappen was sixth in his Red Bull.

Leclerc had also won in 2019, making this Ferrari’s second win on its home track in the past 14 races.

Before Sunday’s triumph, the Italian Scuderia had managed only a second for Leclerc in 2022 and a third by Sainz last year since that 2019 victory.

Related Topics

Italian Grand Prix /

Charles Leclerc /

Oscar Piastri /

Lando Norris /

Carlos Sainz /

Max Verstappen

