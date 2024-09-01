MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: Sri Lanka three down in 483 chase against England

ENG vs SL, 2nd Test LIVE: Catch the live score and updates from Day 4 of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Sep 01, 2024

Team Sportstar
England's Chris Woakes appeals for the lbw wicket of Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne.
England’s Chris Woakes appeals for the lbw wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Chris Woakes appeals for the lbw wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 4 of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Playing XIs
England playing XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.
Sri Lanka playing XI: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake.

