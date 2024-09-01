Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 4 of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.
Playing XIs
England playing XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.
Sri Lanka playing XI: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake.
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: Sri Lanka three down in 483 chase against England
- PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 2nd Test Day 3: Bangladesh 217/8; Trails Pakistan by 57 runs; Litton Das scores century; Shahzad picks 6
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Ravi finishes fifth in men’s shotput F40 final, Avani, Sriharsha fail to qualify, latest results, scores
- Paris 2024: Britain’s Grinham becomes first pregnant athlete to win Paralympics medal
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Shooting Highlights: Avani, Sidhartha fail to qualify for R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 final; Sriharsha finishes 26th in R5 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification round
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE