Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar enters gold medal match, defeats Daisuke Fujihara in semis

India’s Nitesh Kumar defeated Daisuke Fujihara of Japan in the men’s singles SL3 semifinal to enter the gold medal match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sunday.

Nitesh beat Daisuke 21-16, 21-12 in straight games to ensure India a badminton medal in the French capital.

The Indian will face Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell in the final, after the latter thrashed Mongkhon Bunsun of Thailand 21-7, 21-9 in the semifinal.

Having made his international debut in 2016, Nitesh won his first title at the Irish Para-Badminton International in 2017.

Currently the World No 1 shuttler in the men’s singles SL3 category, Nitesh won silver at the 2022 World Para Championships while winning a bronze in the same tournament this year.