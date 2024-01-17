MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AFG: Should Rohit Sharma have been allowed to bat in the second Super Over after retiring out in the first?

The final match of the T20I series between India and Afghanistan took a dramatic turn when Rohit Sharma was allowed to bat in the second super over after retiring out during the first.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 23:35 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma in action.
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

The final match of the T20I series between India and Afghanistan took a dramatic turn when Rohit Sharma was allowed to bat in the second Super Over after the India skipper decided to retire himself ‘out’ during the first.

With 17 to chase, Rohit and fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal came in to bat for the first Super Over. It all came down to the final delivery, with the Men in Blue needing two off it. Rohit decided to bring on Rinku Singh ahead of the last ball.

Azmatullah Omarzai gave away just one as Jaiswal found the toe end of his bat and the match was forced into a subsequent Super Over.

Chaos ensued when Rohit came out to bat again, with Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott, seemingly arguing with the match officials on the sidelines.

Rohit managed to score 11 in the second Super Over, which was the eventual target for the Afghans. With two wickets in three deliveries off Ravi Bishnoi, India managed to complete the whitewash.

Meanwhile, during the post-match show, former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel gave his thoughts on the controversy. “Rohit Sharma was retired out and yet he came out to bat in the second Super Over. He shouldn’t have because he was retired ‘out’ and not ‘hurt’. I think that’s something the umpires missed out there,” he said.

What does the MCC playing conditions say?

25.4.2 - If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired - not out’.

25.4.3 - If a batter retires for any reason other than as in 25.4.2, the innings of that batter may be resumed only with the consent of the opposing captain. If for any reason his/her innings is not resumed, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired - out’.

TIED SUPER OVER - Any batsman dismissed in any previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bat in any subsequent Super Over.

The decision to let Rohit bat is likely to stir further controversy.

Rohit Sharma

