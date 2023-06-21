Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Ashes 2023: Format, squads, schedule, live streaming

Women’s Ashes 2023: The multi-format series will consist of a Test match, three ODIs and three T20Is.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 17:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
This will be the first time that a women’s Ashes Test will be a five-day affair than a four-day game. 
This will be the first time that a women’s Ashes Test will be a five-day affair than a four-day game.  | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

This will be the first time that a women’s Ashes Test will be a five-day affair than a four-day game.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

The multi-format Women’s Ashes 2023 is all set to begin on Thursday in Trent Bridge, Nottingham where Australia will play England in the one-off Test before moving to three T20Is followed by as many ODIs.

Alyssa Healy will be leading Australia in this series after Meg Lanning was ruled out earlier this month due to medical issues. Hosts England will be led by Heather Knight.

Format

ALSO READ
Lauren Filer to make England debut in women’s Ashes test

The winner of the multi-format series will be decided through points-based system. A win in Test will be worth four points, a draw two points, and no points will be given for a loss. A win in ODIs and T20Is will be worth two points each, and in case of a tie or a draw, both teams will be given one point each.

Five-day Test

This will be the first time that a women’s Ashes Test will be a five-day affair than a four-day game. This is also the first time that Dukes ball will be used in women’s Ashes Test rather than Kookaburra.

ALSO READ
Australia skipper Meg Lanning ruled out of women’s Ashes series
Schedule
Test: June 22-26, Trent Bridge, Nottingham
First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham
Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London
Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London
First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol
Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton
Squads
Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham
England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Live streaming: Where to watch Women’s Ashes?

The Women’s Ashes will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Related Topics

Women's Ashes /

Alyssa Healy /

Heather Knight

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan retires from football at 37
    AFP
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023: Format, squads, schedule, live streaming
    Team Sportstar
  3. MPL 2023: Hinganekar shines as Ratnagiri Jets beats Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Australia’s Khawaja reins in ‘Little Uzzie’ to set up Ashes run chase
    Reuters
  5. The Ashes 2023: Issues mounting for England after nail-biting loss to Australia in Birmingham classic
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023: Format, squads, schedule, live streaming
    Team Sportstar
  2. MPL 2023: Hinganekar shines as Ratnagiri Jets beats Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Australia’s Khawaja reins in ‘Little Uzzie’ to set up Ashes run chase
    Reuters
  4. The Ashes 2023: Issues mounting for England after nail-biting loss to Australia in Birmingham classic
    AP
  5. Root replaces Labuschagne as No.1 Test batsman in latest ICC Rankings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan retires from football at 37
    AFP
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023: Format, squads, schedule, live streaming
    Team Sportstar
  3. MPL 2023: Hinganekar shines as Ratnagiri Jets beats Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Australia’s Khawaja reins in ‘Little Uzzie’ to set up Ashes run chase
    Reuters
  5. The Ashes 2023: Issues mounting for England after nail-biting loss to Australia in Birmingham classic
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment