Women’s Ashes 2023: Format, squads, schedule, live streaming

The multi-format Women’s Ashes 2023 is all set to begin on Thursday in Trent Bridge, Nottingham where Australia will play England in the one-off Test before moving to three T20Is followed by as many ODIs.
Alyssa Healy will be leading Australia in this series after Meg Lanning was ruled out earlier this month due to medical issues. Hosts England will be led by Heather Knight.
Format
The winner of the multi-format series will be decided through points-based system. A win in Test will be worth four points, a draw two points, and no points will be given for a loss. A win in ODIs and T20Is will be worth two points each, and in case of a tie or a draw, both teams will be given one point each.
Five-day Test
This will be the first time that a women’s Ashes Test will be a five-day affair than a four-day game. This is also the first time that Dukes ball will be used in women’s Ashes Test rather than Kookaburra.
Schedule
Squads
Live streaming: Where to watch Women’s Ashes?
The Women’s Ashes will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.
