Women’s Ashes 2023: Format, squads, schedule, live streaming

Published : Jun 21, 2023 17:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

This will be the first time that a women’s Ashes Test will be a five-day affair than a four-day game. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The multi-format Women’s Ashes 2023 is all set to begin on Thursday in Trent Bridge, Nottingham where Australia will play England in the one-off Test before moving to three T20Is followed by as many ODIs.

Alyssa Healy will be leading Australia in this series after Meg Lanning was ruled out earlier this month due to medical issues. Hosts England will be led by Heather Knight.

Format

The winner of the multi-format series will be decided through points-based system. A win in Test will be worth four points, a draw two points, and no points will be given for a loss. A win in ODIs and T20Is will be worth two points each, and in case of a tie or a draw, both teams will be given one point each.

Five-day Test

This will be the first time that a women’s Ashes Test will be a five-day affair than a four-day game. This is also the first time that Dukes ball will be used in women’s Ashes Test rather than Kookaburra.

Schedule Test: June 22-26, Trent Bridge, Nottingham First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton Squads Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Live streaming: Where to watch Women’s Ashes?

The Women’s Ashes will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.