Lauren Filer to make England debut in women’s Ashes test

Filer got the nod ahead of Issy Wong following an impressive run of form, having taken 13 wickets across the Charlotte Edwards Cup and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy this season.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 16:44 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The 22-year-old joins Kate Cross and Lauren Bell in the seam attack.
The 22-year-old joins Kate Cross and Lauren Bell in the seam attack. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The 22-year-old joins Kate Cross and Lauren Bell in the seam attack. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fast bowler Lauren Filer will make her England debut in the one-off Ashes test against Australia at Trent Bridge, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Filer got the nod ahead of Issy Wong following an impressive run of form, having taken 13 wickets across the Charlotte Edwards Cup and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy this season.

ALSO READ: India beats Bangladesh by 31 runs to win ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 title

The 22-year-old joins Kate Cross and Lauren Bell in the seam attack. Left-armer Sophie Ecclestone is the sole specialist spinner, while all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt provides another pace option.

Batter Danni Wyatt, who has played 245 white-ball matches for England, will also make her test debut on Thursday.

The test is the curtain-raiser of the multi-format series, with three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals to follow, as England bid to regain the Ashes from Australia after going winless in the 2021-22 series.

Full England squad
Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

