'Go and give your best,' Tendulkar's advice to women's team ahead of T20 World Cup final

As the Indian women’s cricket team gets ready for its maiden T20 World Cup final on Sunday, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar wants Harmanpreet Kaur-led team to stay in the moment and be positive.

An unbeaten run in the group stage helped India reach the final after its semifinal clash against England was washed out in Sydney on Thursday, without a ball being bowled.

They take on Australia in the summit clash and Tendulkar wants the players not to take pressure on the big day.

“Go out and give your best -- that is what my message to them (is). Don’t take any pressure, though it is easier said than done. I genuinely want to tell them that just stay together, you don’t need to spend time with the outside world. If you are in company of each other and keep talking positive things because good things have happened to our team,” Tendulkar said on the sidelines of a book launch event, which was also attended by Abhinav Bindra and Mahesh Bhupathi.

“I have been following their performances and they have inspired so many youngsters... It is about bringing laurels to our nation and you can come back (with the trophy). Go and enjoy yourself,” Tendulkar said.

The former India captain was in Australia recently, when he met some of the players -- including Shafali Verma. Reminiscing that meeting, he said: “Co-incidentally, I was there next to the trophy, and few members were there from our women’s team. I said it would be nice to see you with this trophy in India.”