Alex Hartley to retire from professional cricket after 2023 Hundred

Alex Hartley will retire from professional cricket after the conclusion of the 2023 Hundred. She has 32 international appearances.
Having made her debut for the England Women’s cricket team in 2016, Hartley quickly established herself as a consistent performer. Her contributions were instrumental in England’s triumph in the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup, a victory that reverberated throughout the cricketing world.
