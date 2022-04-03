All the milestones Alyssa Healy crossed during the Women's World Cup 2022 final

Alyssa Healy loves World Cup finals.



She scored a fluent 75 from 39 balls to drown out India in the T20 World Cup summit clash in 2020 with over 86,000 people watching and went a step ahead and scored a brilliant 170 to put Australia in a comfortable position in the ODI Women's World Cup final against England in Christchurch on Sunday.

With this ton, Healy became the second woman to score a century in a World Cup final. She is also the second wicketkeeper to score multiple centuries in a World Cup edition after Rachel Priest in 2015. She also became the first woman to score a century in the semifinal and final of a World Cup edition.

She breached the 2500-run milestone in ODIs, making her the 9th Australian woman to do so. She also crossed the 500+ mark in World Cup runs. All this in her first ODI World Cup edition.





Highest ODI score for Australia women:



229* Belinda Clark v DEN, 1997

170 Alyssa Healy v ENG, 2022 World Cup final

156* Lisa Keightley v PAK, 1997#CWC22 #AUSvENG — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) April 3, 2022

Alongside her opening partner Rachel Haynes, Healy was also part of the highest partnership in a Women's World Cup final, for any wicket - 160 runs off 175 balls.

She also pipped her captain Meg Lanning, who scored 135 earlier in the tournament, to register the tournament's highest individual score in this edition. This score is also her highest in ODIs so far.

Her score in the final is also the second highest score for Australia in the format.

Healy's husband, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, was in attendance, cheering her on.