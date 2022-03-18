Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score: Dottin, Matthews open for Windies after BAN elects to bowl

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Women's World Cup 2022 match between Bangladesh and West Indies at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

TOSS: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna.

West Indies Playing XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell.

RESULTS SO FAR

Bangladesh:

- Beat Pakistan by nine runs

- Lost to New Zealand by nine wickets

- Lost to South Africa by 32 runs

West Indies

- Lost to Australia by seven wickets

- Lost to India by 155 runs

- Beat England by seven runs

- Beat New Zealand by three runs

3 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match #17 will see Bangladesh take on West Indies.

