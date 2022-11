The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming senior women’s Australia tour of India.

India is set to play five T20Is from December 9-20, 2022 in Mumbai.

The first three T20Is will be held at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on December 9, 11 and 14, respectively. While the last two T20Is are scheduled in CCI-Brabourne Stadium on December 17 and 20, 2022.

More to follow....