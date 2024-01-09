MagazineBuy Print

Cricket Australia congratulates Perry on 300th international match

The 33-year-old reached the significant milestone during the second T20I against India at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 10:55 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Perry, who made her international debut against New Zealand in July 2007 as a 16-year-old, has been part of six T20 World Cup wins, two ODI World Cups titles and a Commonwealth Games gold medal.
FILE PHOTO: Perry, who made her international debut against New Zealand in July 2007 as a 16-year-old, has been part of six T20 World Cup wins, two ODI World Cups titles and a Commonwealth Games gold medal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Perry, who made her international debut against New Zealand in July 2007 as a 16-year-old, has been part of six T20 World Cup wins, two ODI World Cups titles and a Commonwealth Games gold medal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Cricket Australia (CA) has congratulated star all-rounder Ellyse Perry on her 300th international match and hailed her as a role model for the young generation.

The 33-year-old reached the significant milestone during the second T20I against India at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Perry had scored an unbeaten 34 as Australia claimed a six-wicket victory to level the series.

ALSO READ | IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: India looks to end home season with rare series win against Australia

“Congratulations to Ellyse Perry on her 300th international appearance overnight,” CA CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement.

“Ellyse is one of the finest all-rounders the game has ever seen and is the most inspiring role model for young people aspiring to play sport.”

Perry, who made her international debut against New Zealand in July 2007 as a 16-year-old, has been part of six T20 World Cup wins, two ODI World Cups titles and a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

ALSO READ | Return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli reveals hope, apprehension about the road ahead

“She has been such an instrumental part of the Australian women’s cricket team, which is one of the most successful teams in Australian sporting history. It is testament to Ellyse’s professionalism and sustained performance at the elite level that she has just been nominated for ICC T20 cricketer of the year.

“We look forward to being able to watch Ellyse and the rest of the Australian team take on South Africa in a multi-format series which begins on January 27 in Canberra.”

No one has taken more wickets for Australia than Perry’s 323 across all three formats, while her 6,585 runs place her second overall, behind Meg Lanning.

She was the first player - male or female - to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals, an accomplishment she also achieved in One-Day Internationals.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

