IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: India looks to end home season with rare series win against Australia

Despite Sunday’s drubbing at the Dr. D.Y. Patil stadium to square the series off, the deciding rubber of the three-match T20I series offers yet another opportunity for India to clinch a series win against Australia.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 19:36 IST , Navi Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Indian players in action during the second T20I against Australia.
Indian players in action during the second T20I against Australia. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian players in action during the second T20I against Australia. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

All’s well that ends well. No wonder that Harmanpreeet Kaur’s cavaliers will be hoping to sign off a gruelling five weeks of non-stop action with a win against Australia on Tuesday before entering a slumber for international cricket for the women in blue.

The last game of the home international season – India Women’s 11th across formats in 35 days – will be critical on multiple counts. Despite Sunday’s drubbing at the Dr. D.Y. Patil stadium to square the series off, the deciding rubber of the three-match T20I series offers yet another opportunity for India to clinch a rare series win against Australia.

Moreover, the game also offers India to end a largely fruitful season against the two most challenging outfits on a celebratory note. According to the women’s FTP, India women’s next fixture is directly the T20 World Cup in September. However, the BCCI is planning to organise at least one home series in the lead-up to the marquee event.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

While all the ladies will be occupied with the remaining domestic season that will culminate with the Women’s Premier League before the stars head to The Hundred later in the year, Tuesday’s game will be the last in India’s blues for a while.

Captain Harmanpreet, far from being at her best with the willow, cannot ask for a better opportunity than the series finale to come to the party with a match-winning knock. If she can rise to the occasion, it will make the task easier for her colleagues to get the better of a formidable Australia.

Australia – after being annihilated in the series-opener last week – made a strong comeback to control Sunday’s game and keep the series alive. It will hope that captain Alyssa Healy calls the toss right for the second time in succession.

After all, ‘win the toss, bowl first and win the game’ has been the template witnessed in the first two games. The swing early on before the moisture sets in has resulted in the pacers making a match-winning impact in the first innings.

Irrespective of the start, though, considering there is plenty at stake, Harmanpreet and Co. will be desperate to end the night on a high.

Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt.), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (Capt.), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.
Match starts at 7 p.m.

