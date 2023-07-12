Women’s Ashes 2023: England vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs; overall stats, most runs, wickets

England Women will face an uphill task when it takes on Australia Women in the first ODI of the Women’s Ashes at the County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday.
England hasn’t beaten the mighty Aussies in the 50-over format since October 2017. Australia has won the last eight ODIs played between the sides.
However, England could take confidence from the fact that it last beat Australia at home at the same venue - County Ground in Bristol - in July 2017. It has since lost three consecutive ODIs against Australia at home.
ENG-W VS AUS-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS
England will also have the daunting task of breaking Australia’s stupendous winning streak in ODIs. Australia has won its last 15 ODIs and last lost a game in September 2021, against India. Incidentally, that defeat had ended Australia’s record 26-match winning streak in the format.
ENG-W VS AUS-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS IN ENGLAND
ENG-W VS AUS-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN ENG-W VS AUS-W ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|HS
|100s/50s
|Charlotte Edwards (ENG)
|44
|1092
|26.63
|90
|0/10
|Belinda Clark (AUS)
|27
|1054
|45.82
|146*
|1/7
|Sarah Taylor (ENG)
|30
|986
|32.86
|120
|2/5
MOST WICKETS IN ENG-W VS AUS-W ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ
|Average
|BBI
|Cathryn Fitzpatrick (AUS)
|25
|44
|3.12
|16.68
|5/47
|Ellyse Perry (AUS)
|33
|39
|4.51
|27.41
|7/22
|Lisa Sthalekar* (AUS)
|28
|34
|3.72
|25.08
|3/30
*England’s Jenny Gunn and Katherine Sciver-Brunt also have 34 wickets in ODIs against Australia.
