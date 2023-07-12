MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Ashes 2023: England vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs; overall stats, most runs, wickets

ENG-W vs AUS-W: Get all the head-to-head records and stats ahead of the first ODI in the Women’s Ashes 2023 between England Women and Australia Women on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 12:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sophie Ecclestone of England in action during the Women‘s Ashes.
Sophie Ecclestone of England in action during the Women‘s Ashes. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Sophie Ecclestone of England in action during the Women‘s Ashes. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England Women will face an uphill task when it takes on Australia Women in the first ODI of the Women’s Ashes at the County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday.

England hasn’t beaten the mighty Aussies in the 50-over format since October 2017. Australia has won the last eight ODIs played between the sides.

However, England could take confidence from the fact that it last beat Australia at home at the same venue - County Ground in Bristol - in July 2017. It has since lost three consecutive ODIs against Australia at home.

ENG-W VS AUS-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS
Matches played: 83
England Women won: 22
Australia Women won: 57
Tied: 1
No Result: 3
Last result: Australia Women won by 71 runs (Christchurch; April 2022)
Last five results: ENG Women won - 0; AUS Women won - 5

England will also have the daunting task of breaking Australia’s stupendous winning streak in ODIs. Australia has won its last 15 ODIs and last lost a game in September 2021, against India. Incidentally, that defeat had ended Australia’s record 26-match winning streak in the format.

ENG-W VS AUS-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS IN ENGLAND
Matched played: 37
England Women won: 16
Australia Women won: 20
No Result: 1
Last result: Australia Women won by 194 runs (Canterbury; July 2019)
Last five results: ENG Women won - 1; AUS Women won - 4
ENG-W VS AUS-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
ENG-W (highest score) vs AUS-W: 298/8 (50) - AUS Women won by 12 runs
ENG-W (lowest score) vs AUS-W: 75 (32.5) - AUS Women won by 194 runs
AUS-W (highest score) vs ENG-W: 356/5 (50) - AUS Women won by 71 runs
AUS-W (lowest score) vs ENG-W: 133 (49.4) - ENG Women won by 9 wkts
ENG-W (highest individual score) vs AUS-W: Nat Sciver-Brunt 148* (121)
ENG-W (best bowling) vs AUS-W: Katherine Sciver-Brunt 5/18 (10)
AUS-W (highest individual score) vs ENG-W: Alyssa Healy 170 (138)
AUS-W (best bowling) vs ENG-W: Ellyse Perry 7/22 (10)

MOST RUNS IN ENG-W VS AUS-W ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average HS 100s/50s
Charlotte Edwards (ENG) 44 1092 26.63 90 0/10
Belinda Clark (AUS) 27 1054 45.82 146* 1/7
Sarah Taylor (ENG) 30 986 32.86 120 2/5

MOST WICKETS IN ENG-W VS AUS-W ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ Average BBI
Cathryn Fitzpatrick (AUS) 25 44 3.12 16.68 5/47
Ellyse Perry (AUS) 33 39 4.51 27.41 7/22
Lisa Sthalekar* (AUS) 28 34 3.72 25.08 3/30

*England’s Jenny Gunn and Katherine Sciver-Brunt also have 34 wickets in ODIs against Australia.

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's Ashes /

England women /

Australia Women /

women's cricket

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 1 Live Score: South Zone past 100, Vihari dropped by Sarfaraz
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Rune, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023: England vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Rune, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohit Sharma: ‘Simple si baat hai,’ all 11 members should step up vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023: England vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Focus on batting as Indian women eye 3-0 sweep
    PTI
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023: ENG-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia predicted XI, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN (W) vs IND (W): India beats Bangladesh in 2nd T20I to clinch series
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 1 Live Score: South Zone past 100, Vihari dropped by Sarfaraz
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Rune, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023: England vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Rune, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohit Sharma: ‘Simple si baat hai,’ all 11 members should step up vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment