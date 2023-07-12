Women’s Ashes 2023: England vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs; overall stats, most runs, wickets

England Women will face an uphill task when it takes on Australia Women in the first ODI of the Women’s Ashes at the County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday.

England hasn’t beaten the mighty Aussies in the 50-over format since October 2017. Australia has won the last eight ODIs played between the sides.

However, England could take confidence from the fact that it last beat Australia at home at the same venue - County Ground in Bristol - in July 2017. It has since lost three consecutive ODIs against Australia at home.

ENG-W VS AUS-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS Matches played: 83 England Women won: 22 Australia Women won: 57 Tied: 1 No Result: 3 Last result: Australia Women won by 71 runs (Christchurch; April 2022) Last five results: ENG Women won - 0; AUS Women won - 5

England will also have the daunting task of breaking Australia’s stupendous winning streak in ODIs. Australia has won its last 15 ODIs and last lost a game in September 2021, against India. Incidentally, that defeat had ended Australia’s record 26-match winning streak in the format.

ENG-W VS AUS-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS IN ENGLAND Matched played: 37 England Women won: 16 Australia Women won: 20 No Result: 1 Last result: Australia Women won by 194 runs (Canterbury; July 2019) Last five results: ENG Women won - 1; AUS Women won - 4

ENG-W VS AUS-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS ENG-W (highest score) vs AUS-W: 298/8 (50) - AUS Women won by 12 runs ENG-W (lowest score) vs AUS-W: 75 (32.5) - AUS Women won by 194 runs AUS-W (highest score) vs ENG-W: 356/5 (50) - AUS Women won by 71 runs AUS-W (lowest score) vs ENG-W: 133 (49.4) - ENG Women won by 9 wkts ENG-W (highest individual score) vs AUS-W: Nat Sciver-Brunt 148* (121) ENG-W (best bowling) vs AUS-W: Katherine Sciver-Brunt 5/18 (10) AUS-W (highest individual score) vs ENG-W: Alyssa Healy 170 (138) AUS-W (best bowling) vs ENG-W: Ellyse Perry 7/22 (10)

MOST RUNS IN ENG-W VS AUS-W ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average HS 100s/50s Charlotte Edwards (ENG) 44 1092 26.63 90 0/10 Belinda Clark (AUS) 27 1054 45.82 146* 1/7 Sarah Taylor (ENG) 30 986 32.86 120 2/5

MOST WICKETS IN ENG-W VS AUS-W ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ Average BBI Cathryn Fitzpatrick (AUS) 25 44 3.12 16.68 5/47 Ellyse Perry (AUS) 33 39 4.51 27.41 7/22 Lisa Sthalekar* (AUS) 28 34 3.72 25.08 3/30

*England’s Jenny Gunn and Katherine Sciver-Brunt also have 34 wickets in ODIs against Australia.