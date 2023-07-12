England Women and Australia Women will meet in the first One-Day International at County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday.
England won the T20I series 2-1 and kept the multi-format Women’s Ashes series alive after losing the one-off Test match.
Australia opener Beth Mooney and England’s Danni Wyatt were the top-scorers in the T20I leg of the Women’s Ashes with 115 and 109 runs, respectively. Sophie Ecclestone and Jess Jonassen were the leading wicket-takers in the T20Is, with five and four wickets, respectively.
ENG-W VS AUS-W 1ST ODI PREDICTED XI
ENGLAND WOMEN PREDICTED XI
AUSTRALIA WOMEN PREDICTED XI
ENG-W VS AUS-W 1ST ODI DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
ENGLAND WOMEN
AUSTRALIA WOMEN
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH ENG-W VS AUS-W 1ST ODI LIVE?
The first ODI between England Women and Australia Women will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network at 5:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Women’s Ashes 2023: ENG-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia predicted XI, live streaming info
- Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 1 Live Score: Vihari, Tilak take South Zone to 100/2 at Lunch
- ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, teams, format, squads, time, date, venues
- Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka vs Keys, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
- Germany and Spain tour part of India’s preparation for Asian Games: Savita
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE