Women’s Ashes 2023: ENG-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia predicted XI, live streaming info

Women’s Ashes 2023: Here are the fantasy picks and predicted XIs for the first ODI between England Women and Australia Women in Bristol on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 11:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Alice Capsey of England in action during the Women‘s Ashes third T20I.
Alice Capsey of England in action during the Women‘s Ashes third T20I. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Alice Capsey of England in action during the Women‘s Ashes third T20I. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England Women and Australia Women will meet in the first One-Day International at County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday.

England won the T20I series 2-1 and kept the multi-format Women’s Ashes series alive after losing the one-off Test match.

Australia opener Beth Mooney and England’s Danni Wyatt were the top-scorers in the T20I leg of the Women’s Ashes with 115 and 109 runs, respectively. Sophie Ecclestone and Jess Jonassen were the leading wicket-takers in the T20Is, with five and four wickets, respectively.

ENG-W VS AUS-W 1ST ODI PREDICTED XI
ENGLAND WOMEN PREDICTED XI
Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean/Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Issy Wong.
AUSTRALIA WOMEN PREDICTED XI
Alyssa Healy (wk) (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt.
ENG-W VS AUS-W 1ST ODI DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney
BATTERS
Ellyse Perry, Danni Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath
ALL-ROUNDERS
Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Annabel Sutherland
BOWLERS
Sophie Ecclestone, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt
Team Composition: ENG-W: 3:8 AUS-W Credits Left: 5.0
THE SQUADS
ENGLAND WOMEN
Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong.
AUSTRALIA WOMEN
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH ENG-W VS AUS-W 1ST ODI LIVE?

The first ODI between England Women and Australia Women will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network at 5:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

