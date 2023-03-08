Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the WPL 2023 where Gujarat Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 6 of the Women’s Premier League.

March 08, 2023 19:07
Royal Challengers Banaglore Women Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose

March 08, 2023 19:04
Gujarat Giants Playing XI

Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

March 08, 2023 19:02
Toss Update

Gujarat Giants wins toss, opts to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore

March 08, 2023 18:53
Battle for first points

Both teams are in the park with players warming up on the sidelines. Smriti Mandhana will be eyeing to guide her team to the first win in the tournament.

March 08, 2023 18:43
March 08, 2023 18:32
March 08, 2023 18:27
RCB get game ready
March 08, 2023 18:22
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose/Sahana Pawar, Renuka Thakur Singh/Komal Zanzad

March 08, 2023 18:21
Gujarat Giants Probable Playing XI

Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

March 08, 2023 18:12
March 08, 2023 18:09
Gujarat Giants Squad

Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabelle Sutherland, Harleen Deol, S. Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D. Hemlatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana (vc), Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam MD, Kim Garth

March 08, 2023 18:09
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad

Smriti Mandhana (c), Renuka Singh, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Divine, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Diksha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shibana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

March 08, 2023 18:04
Free Entry!

The BCCI has decided to open doors to all fans for free to mark International Women’s Day, observed worldwide on March 8.


March 08, 2023 18:02
Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants eye first win

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants have power-packed squads, but both need to focus on channelling that fire in their performances to get the first win of WPL 2023.