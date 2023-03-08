Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the WPL 2023 where Gujarat Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 6 of the Women’s Premier League.
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose
Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar
Gujarat Giants wins toss, opts to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Both teams are in the park with players warming up on the sidelines. Smriti Mandhana will be eyeing to guide her team to the first win in the tournament.
Wicket-keeper - Richa Ghosh
Batter - H Knight (C) S Devine S Mandhana D Hemalatha
All-Rounder- A Gardner A Sutherland S Rana E Perry
Bowler- S Patil M Schutt
The BCCI has decided to open doors to all fans for free to mark International Women’s Day, observed worldwide on March 8.