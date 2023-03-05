WPL 2023

WPL 2023: Knee injury sours Australian Beth Mooney’s debut

Chasing a 208 runs target against Mumbai Indians, Mooney faced three balls before injuring her left knee as she turned while running.

Reuters
MUMBAI 05 March, 2023 11:36 IST
MUMBAI 05 March, 2023 11:36 IST
Gujarat Giants Captain Beth Mooney retired hurt during the inaugural Women’s Premier League match against Mumbai Indians at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on March 4, 2023.

Gujarat Giants Captain Beth Mooney retired hurt during the inaugural Women’s Premier League match against Mumbai Indians at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on March 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chasing a 208 runs target against Mumbai Indians, Mooney faced three balls before injuring her left knee as she turned while running.

Australia opener Beth Mooney’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) debut did not go according to plan as the Gujarat Giants captain retired with a knee injury in Saturday’s tournament opener against Mumbai Indians.

Mooney, who top-scored for champion Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup against South Africa last month, won the toss and elected to field against Mumbai Indians, who amassed 207-5 at the DY Patil Stadium near Mumbai.

Also Read
WPL 2023: Harmanpreet says captaincy brings out her best

Leading Gujarat’s chase, Mooney faced three balls before injuring her left knee as she turned while running.

The 29-year-old, in her first major captaincy role, had to be helped off the field, and Gujarat were all out for 64 in 15.1 overs, succumbing to a massive defeat.

Sneh Rana, Mooney’s deputy at Gujarat, could not immediately provide an update on the extent of the Australia’s injury.

“We are still to be updated by the physio,” Rana said even as she promised Gujarat, who face UP Warriorz on Sunday, would bounce back.

“We will keep our head high. The tournament has just started. We’ll come back stronger.”

Mooney’s national team opening partner Alyssa Healy leads UP Warriorz, while Australia captain Meg Lanning is in charge of Delhi Capitals.

Read more stories on WPL 2023.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us