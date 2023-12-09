Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2

The player auction ahead of the second season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) takes place on December 9 in Mumbai on Saturday.
A total of 165 players will go under the hammer for the WPL 2024 auction.
Here is the list of players Gujarat Giants bought in the WPL 2024 auction.
GUJARAT GIANTS
Phoebe Litchfield - Rs 1 CR
Meghna Singh - Rs. 30 Lakh
Trisha Poojitha - Rs. 10 Lakh
Kashvee Gautam - Rs 2 CR
GUJARAT GIANTS RETAINED PLAYERS FOR SEASON WPL 2024
Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu
