Women's Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first Indian woman to score 3000 T20I runs, reaches feat in record 150th match

T20 World Cup: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur also recorded her 150th T20I appearance during the match, making her the first player ever to reach the mark.

Team Sportstar
20 February, 2023 19:25 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian woman to complete 3000 T20I runs during the T20 World Cup match against Ireland on Monday.

Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian woman to complete 3000 T20I runs during the T20 World Cup match against Ireland on Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian woman to record 3000 T20I runs during a T20 World Cup 2023 match against Ireland in Gqeberha on Monday.

The Indian captain reached the landmark when she reached eight runs off 10 deliveries.

The 33-year-old is the fourth woman to achieve the feat behind Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning and Stafanie Taylor. Harmanpreet is the third Indian to scale the mark behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Harmanpreet also holds the record for the highest T20I score (103) by an Indian woman. She is also India’s leading six-hitter in WT20Is, having hit over 70 maximums.

Harmanpreet also recorded her 150th T20I appearance during the match, making her the first cricketer to reach the mark. She also surpassed former captain Mithali Raj to lead India in most T20 World Cup matches with her 14th match in charge.

Harmanpreet has appeared in all editions of the T20 World Cup since 2009, scoring over 500 runs from 34 games with a century and a half-century.

Harmanpreet was recently acquired by Mumbai Indians for the inaugural Women’s Premier League. The five-team tournament will commence in India on March 4.

