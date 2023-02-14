The Sportstar Aces Awards are back for a fifth chapter, seeking to honour incredible performances in sports across various disciplines.

Among the many Popular Choice honours open to public voting is the coveted Sportstar of the Year (Female) award and the nominee list is packed with super achievers from across the spectrum of sport.

Harmanpreet Kaur (Cricket), Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Nikhat Zareen (Boxing), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling), Avani Lekhara (Shooting) are nominated for the honour.

Here’s a look at Harmanpreet Kaur’s achievements from the year gone by.

The Indian captain had a successful 2022 with the bat. She made 387 runs in 17 T20Is at an average of 35.18.

Harmanpreet led India to a seventh Women’s Asia Cup title with a win over Sri Lanka and also helmed the team’s silver-medal winning campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

She was equally impressive in the 50-over format, in which her standout performance came against England in the second ODI in September. She struck an unbeaten 143, the highest by an Indian captain in women’s ODIs. Her score is also the third-highest individual score for India in this format.

Harmanpreet now has five ODI hundreds - the joint second-most by a batter for India Women.