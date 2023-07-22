WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur slams ‘pathetic umpiring’ after IND-W vs BAN-W third ODI ends in tie

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lashed out at the standards of umpiring after the third One-Day International between India Women and Bangladesh Women ended in a thrilling tie at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.

“I think a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time when we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly.

India Women's Tour of Bangladesh 2023 | 3rd ODI Match | Match Tied



Post-match Presentation:

Mr. Iftekhar Rahman, Director, BCB and Chairman, Umpires Committee of BCB

Mr. Mohammed Jalal Yunus, Director, BCB and Chairman, Cricket Operations Committee of BCB

Mr. Mahbubul Anam,… pic.twitter.com/KNIGiPnjiF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 22, 2023

Bangladesh batted really well and according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between we leaked a few runs but when we were batting, we controlled the game very well but as I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires,” Harmanpreet said.

IND-W vs BAN-W Highlights 3rd ODI: India batting collapses in 225 chase, match tied

There were as many as three contentious decisions during India’s chase of 226. Yastika Bhatia was shocked to be given leg-before off Sultana Khatun when the ball hit her high on the back leg. The left-hander was in utter disbelief and stood in her crease before trudging back to the dugout. India’s frustration was at an all-time high when captain Harmanpreet hit the stumps with her bat after being deemed caught out when the ball seemed to have gone off her pads.

To add insult to injury, Bangladesh pulled off a stunning tie after Meghna Singh was adjudged caught behind while trying to cut a delivery to score the winning runs. She was visibly upset with the decision as India was bowled out for 225 and had to settle for a 1-1 series scoreline.

There was no DRS (Decision Review System) for the entirety of India’s tour of Bangladesh, which included three Twenty20 Internationals and as many ODIs. Furthermore, there was no live broadcast of the series either and the only way for fans to catch up on the action was through a live stream on the Bangladesh Cricket YouTube channel.