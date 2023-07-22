MagazineBuy Print

BAN-W vs IND-W, 3rd ODI: Series ends 1-1 after India and Bangladesh play out thrilling tie

Chasing 226 to win, India collapsed from 191 for five in the 42nd over to 217 for nine in the 48th, but the last-wicket pair of Jemimah Rodrigues and Meghna Singh took the team close to the finish line.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 17:36 IST , MIRPUR - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Harleen Deol (77) and Smriti Mandhana (59) struck half-centuries to lay the foundation for India’s chase.
Harleen Deol (77) and Smriti Mandhana (59) struck half-centuries to lay the foundation for India’s chase. | Photo Credit: BCCI TWITTER
Harleen Deol (77) and Smriti Mandhana (59) struck half-centuries to lay the foundation for India’s chase. | Photo Credit: BCCI TWITTER

India Women were bowled out for 225 as Bangladesh Women fought back to tie the third One-Day International here on Saturday.

The three-match ODI series ended at 1-1 with the host winning the first ODI and India bouncing back to win the second in a comprehensive manner.

Chasing 226 to win, India collapsed from 191 for five in the 42nd over to 217 for nine in the 48th, but the last-wicket pair of Jemimah Rodrigues and Meghna Singh took the team close to the finish line.

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score 3rd ODI: India 225 all out, game tied

But with one run needed to win off the last four balls, Marufa Akter had Meghna caught behind with the Indian batters expressing their displeasure over the decision.

Earlier in the innings, Harleen Deol (77) and Smriti Mandhana (59) struck half-centuries to lay the foundation for India’s chase after Fargana Hoque struck the first-ever ODI ton for Bangladesh Women.

Hoque’s 160-ball 107 (7x4) powered Bangladesh Women to a respectable 225 for four in 50 overs. Shamima Sultana chipped in with 52 (78 balls, 5x4).

In reply, India lost Shafali Verma (4) and Yastika Bhatia (5) early but fifties from Mandhana and Deol resurrected their chase.

BRIEF SCORES
Bangladesh Women 225/4 in 50 overs (Shamima Sultana 52, Fargana Hoque 107; Sneh Rana 2/45) tie with India Women 225 in 49.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 52, Harleen Deol 77; Nahida Akter 3/37, Marufa Akter 2/55).

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
