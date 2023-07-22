BAN-W vs IND-W, 3rd ODI: Series ends 1-1 after India and Bangladesh play out thrilling tie

India Women were bowled out for 225 as Bangladesh Women fought back to tie the third One-Day International here on Saturday.

The three-match ODI series ended at 1-1 with the host winning the first ODI and India bouncing back to win the second in a comprehensive manner.

Chasing 226 to win, India collapsed from 191 for five in the 42nd over to 217 for nine in the 48th, but the last-wicket pair of Jemimah Rodrigues and Meghna Singh took the team close to the finish line.

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score 3rd ODI: India 225 all out, game tied

But with one run needed to win off the last four balls, Marufa Akter had Meghna caught behind with the Indian batters expressing their displeasure over the decision.

Earlier in the innings, Harleen Deol (77) and Smriti Mandhana (59) struck half-centuries to lay the foundation for India’s chase after Fargana Hoque struck the first-ever ODI ton for Bangladesh Women.

Hoque’s 160-ball 107 (7x4) powered Bangladesh Women to a respectable 225 for four in 50 overs. Shamima Sultana chipped in with 52 (78 balls, 5x4).

In reply, India lost Shafali Verma (4) and Yastika Bhatia (5) early but fifties from Mandhana and Deol resurrected their chase.