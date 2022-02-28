Women's World Cup warm-up: England crush Bangladesh by 109 runs

Natalie Sciver starred with a century as England beat ODI Women's World Cup (CWC 2022) debutant Bangladesh by a 109 runs in a warm-up game in Lincoln on Monday.



Sciver (108 runs from 101 balls) led a strong collective effort by England's top order, with starts for Tammy Beaumont(38), Heather Knight(27), Amy Jones(22) and Emma Lamb(28).

Despite the defeat, a number of Bangladesh players enjoyed time in the middle, with a half-century by Sharmin Akhter leading the charge.



Shamima Sultana made 33 opening the batting, and no less than five players reached double figures, as Nigar Sultana's side looked to acclimatise to the New Zealand conditions.



Despite being put in to bat, England made the most of conditions early on.



Beaumont fell pulling to Suraiya Azmin as one of three Nahida Akter wickets, also claiming Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley in consecutive balls.

Azmin and Ritu Moni collected multiple wickets, though the attempted advances by Bangladesh with the ball were quelled by Sciver, who found a rhythm from the off.



Knight used eight bowlers in England's fielding effort, though Freya Davies and Charlie Dean bowled their full allotment in the hit-out, taking a pair of wickets each.

To compliment her century, Sciver also claimed two wickets in a four-over spurt.