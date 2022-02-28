Cricket Women's Cricket Women's Cricket Women's World Cup: India's full schedule, fixture list India, led by Mithali Raj, will begin its 2022 Women's ODI World Cup campaign against Pakistan on March 6 in Tauranga. Team Sportstar 28 February, 2022 14:15 IST Indian captain Mithali Raj (File photo) - Getty Images Team Sportstar 28 February, 2022 14:15 IST The 2022 ODI Women's World Cup (CWC 2022) gets underway in New Zealand from March 4. India, led by Mithali Raj, will begin its campaign against Pakistan on March 6 in Tauranga. Every team will play seven matches with the four teams placed best going into the playoffs. Here is India's full schedule of games for the tournament: RELATED: Women's World Cup 2022: Full fixtures, match schedules, timings, streaming details DateTEAMSVenueTime (IST)MARCH 6India vs PakistanTauranga6:30AM ISTMARCH 10India vs New ZealandHamilton6:30AM ISTMARCH 12India vs West Indies Hamilton6:30AM ISTMARCH 16India vs England Tauranga6:30AM ISTMARCH 19India vs AustraliaAuckland6:30AM ISTMARCH 22India vs BangladeshHamilton6:30AM ISTMARCH 27India vs South AfricaChristchurch6:30AM IST Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :