Women's World Cup: India's full schedule, fixture list

The 2022 ODI Women's World Cup (CWC 2022) gets underway in New Zealand from March 4.

India, led by Mithali Raj, will begin its campaign against Pakistan on March 6 in Tauranga. Every team will play seven matches with the four teams placed best going into the playoffs.

Here is India's full schedule of games for the tournament:



