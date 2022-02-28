Women's Cricket

Women's World Cup: India's full schedule, fixture list

India, led by Mithali Raj, will begin its 2022 Women's ODI World Cup campaign against Pakistan on March 6 in Tauranga.

28 February, 2022 14:15 IST

Indian captain Mithali Raj (File photo)   -  Getty Images

The 2022 ODI Women's World Cup (CWC 2022) gets underway in New Zealand from March 4.

India, led by Mithali Raj, will begin its campaign against Pakistan on March 6 in Tauranga. Every team will play seven matches with the four teams placed best going into the playoffs.

Here is India's full schedule of games for the tournament:

DateTEAMSVenueTime (IST)
MARCH 6India vs PakistanTauranga6:30AM IST
MARCH 10India vs New ZealandHamilton6:30AM IST
MARCH 12India vs West Indies Hamilton6:30AM IST
MARCH 16India vs England Tauranga6:30AM IST
MARCH 19India vs AustraliaAuckland6:30AM IST
MARCH 22India vs BangladeshHamilton6:30AM IST
MARCH 27India vs South AfricaChristchurch6:30AM IST

