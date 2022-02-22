Women's Cricket

Women's World Cup 2022: Full fixtures, match schedules, timings, streaming details

Check out the full schedule and match fixtures of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup scheduled to take place in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

22 February, 2022 12:17 IST

A total of 31 games will be played among eight teams during the marquee event, including three knockout games, to determine the new World Champion.   -  Getty Images

The 2022 ODI Women's World Cup gets underway in New Zealand from March 4.

A total of 31 games will be played among eight teams during the marquee event, including three knockout games, to determine the new World Champion.

Host New Zealand takes on West Indies in the tournament opener, while India begins its campaign against neighbour Pakistan on March 6. Defending champion England, who beat India in the final in 2017, will face Australia in its campaign opener on March 5.

RELATED: Women's World Cup: India's full schedule, fixture list

Here is the full schedule of games for the tournament:

DateTeamsTimeVenue
March 4 (Friday)New Zealand vs West Indies6:30AM ISTTauranga
March 5 (Saturday)Bangladesh vs South Africa3:30AM ISTDunedin
March 5 (Saturday)Australia vs England6:30AM ISTHamilton
March 6 (Sunday)Pakistan vs India6:30AM ISTTauranga
March 7 (Monday)New Zealand vs Bangladesh3:30AM ISTDunedin
March 8 (Tuesday)Australia vs Pakistan6:30AM ISTTauranga
March 9 (Wednesday)West Indies vs England3:30AM ISTDunedin
March 10 (Thursday)New Zealand vs India6:30AM ISTHamilton
March 11 (Friday)Pakistan vs South Africa6:30AM ISTTauranga
March 12 (Saturday)West Indies vs India6:30AM ISTHamilton
March 13 (Sunday)New Zealand vs Australia3:30AM ISTWellington
March 14 (Monday)Pakistan vs Bangladesh3:30AM ISTHamilton
March 14 (Monday)South Africa vs England6:30AM ISTTauranga
March 15 (Tuesday)Australia vs West Indies3:30AM ISTWellington
March 16 (Wednesday)England vs India6:30AM ISTTauranga
March 17 (Thursday)New Zealand vs South Africa6:30AM ISTHamilton
March 18 (Friday)Bangladesh vs West Indies3:30AM ISTTauranga
March 19 (Saturday)India vs Australia6:30AM ISTAuckland
March 20 (Sunday)New Zealand vs England3:30AM ISTAuckland
March 21 (Monday)West Indies vs Pakistan6:30AM ISTHamilton
March 22 (Tuesday)South Africa vs Australia3:30AM ISTWellington
March 22 (Tuesday)India vs Bangladesh6:30AM ISTHamilton
March 24 (Thursday)South Africa vs West Indies3:30AM ISTWellington
March 24 (Thursday)England vs Pakistan6:30AM ISTChristchurch
March 25 (Friday)Bangladesh vs Australia3:30AM ISTWellington
March 26 (Saturday)New Zealand vs Pakistan3:30AM ISTChristchurch
March 27 (Sunday)England vs Bangladesh3:30AM ISTWellington
March 27 (Sunday)India vs South Africa6:30AM ISTChristchurch


Playoffs

DateTeamsTimeVenue
March 30 (Wednesday) SF1TBD vs TBD3:30AM ISTWellington
March 31 (Thursday) SF 2TBD vs TBD6:30AM ISTChristchurch
April 3 (Sunday) FinalTBD vs TBD6:30AM ISTChristchurch

