Women's World Cup 2022: Full fixtures, match schedules, timings, streaming details

The 2022 ODI Women's World Cup gets underway in New Zealand from March 4.

A total of 31 games will be played among eight teams during the marquee event, including three knockout games, to determine the new World Champion.

Host New Zealand takes on West Indies in the tournament opener, while India begins its campaign against neighbour Pakistan on March 6. Defending champion England, who beat India in the final in 2017, will face Australia in its campaign opener on March 5.



Here is the full schedule of games for the tournament:

Date Teams Time Venue March 4 (Friday) New Zealand vs West Indies 6:30AM IST Tauranga March 5 (Saturday) Bangladesh vs South Africa 3:30AM IST Dunedin March 5 (Saturday) Australia vs England 6:30AM IST Hamilton March 6 (Sunday) Pakistan vs India 6:30AM IST Tauranga March 7 (Monday) New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3:30AM IST Dunedin March 8 (Tuesday) Australia vs Pakistan 6:30AM IST Tauranga March 9 (Wednesday) West Indies vs England 3:30AM IST Dunedin March 10 (Thursday) New Zealand vs India 6:30AM IST Hamilton March 11 (Friday) Pakistan vs South Africa 6:30AM IST Tauranga March 12 (Saturday) West Indies vs India 6:30AM IST Hamilton March 13 (Sunday) New Zealand vs Australia 3:30AM IST Wellington March 14 (Monday) Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3:30AM IST Hamilton March 14 (Monday) South Africa vs England 6:30AM IST Tauranga March 15 (Tuesday) Australia vs West Indies 3:30AM IST Wellington March 16 (Wednesday) England vs India 6:30AM IST Tauranga March 17 (Thursday) New Zealand vs South Africa 6:30AM IST Hamilton March 18 (Friday) Bangladesh vs West Indies 3:30AM IST Tauranga March 19 (Saturday) India vs Australia 6:30AM IST Auckland March 20 (Sunday) New Zealand vs England 3:30AM IST Auckland March 21 (Monday) West Indies vs Pakistan 6:30AM IST Hamilton March 22 (Tuesday) South Africa vs Australia 3:30AM IST Wellington March 22 (Tuesday) India vs Bangladesh 6:30AM IST Hamilton March 24 (Thursday) South Africa vs West Indies 3:30AM IST Wellington March 24 (Thursday) England vs Pakistan 6:30AM IST Christchurch March 25 (Friday) Bangladesh vs Australia 3:30AM IST Wellington March 26 (Saturday) New Zealand vs Pakistan 3:30AM IST Christchurch March 27 (Sunday) England vs Bangladesh 3:30AM IST Wellington March 27 (Sunday) India vs South Africa 6:30AM IST Christchurch



Playoffs