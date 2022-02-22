Cricket Women's Cricket Women's Cricket Women's World Cup 2022: Full fixtures, match schedules, timings, streaming details Check out the full schedule and match fixtures of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup scheduled to take place in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3. Team Sportstar 22 February, 2022 12:17 IST A total of 31 games will be played among eight teams during the marquee event, including three knockout games, to determine the new World Champion. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 22 February, 2022 12:17 IST The 2022 ODI Women's World Cup gets underway in New Zealand from March 4.A total of 31 games will be played among eight teams during the marquee event, including three knockout games, to determine the new World Champion.Host New Zealand takes on West Indies in the tournament opener, while India begins its campaign against neighbour Pakistan on March 6. Defending champion England, who beat India in the final in 2017, will face Australia in its campaign opener on March 5.RELATED: Women's World Cup: India's full schedule, fixture list Here is the full schedule of games for the tournament:DateTeamsTimeVenueMarch 4 (Friday)New Zealand vs West Indies6:30AM ISTTaurangaMarch 5 (Saturday)Bangladesh vs South Africa3:30AM ISTDunedinMarch 5 (Saturday)Australia vs England6:30AM ISTHamiltonMarch 6 (Sunday)Pakistan vs India6:30AM ISTTaurangaMarch 7 (Monday)New Zealand vs Bangladesh3:30AM ISTDunedinMarch 8 (Tuesday)Australia vs Pakistan6:30AM ISTTaurangaMarch 9 (Wednesday)West Indies vs England3:30AM ISTDunedinMarch 10 (Thursday)New Zealand vs India6:30AM ISTHamiltonMarch 11 (Friday)Pakistan vs South Africa6:30AM ISTTaurangaMarch 12 (Saturday)West Indies vs India6:30AM ISTHamiltonMarch 13 (Sunday)New Zealand vs Australia3:30AM ISTWellingtonMarch 14 (Monday)Pakistan vs Bangladesh3:30AM ISTHamiltonMarch 14 (Monday)South Africa vs England6:30AM ISTTaurangaMarch 15 (Tuesday)Australia vs West Indies3:30AM ISTWellingtonMarch 16 (Wednesday)England vs India6:30AM ISTTaurangaMarch 17 (Thursday)New Zealand vs South Africa6:30AM ISTHamiltonMarch 18 (Friday)Bangladesh vs West Indies3:30AM ISTTaurangaMarch 19 (Saturday)India vs Australia6:30AM ISTAucklandMarch 20 (Sunday)New Zealand vs England3:30AM ISTAucklandMarch 21 (Monday)West Indies vs Pakistan6:30AM ISTHamiltonMarch 22 (Tuesday)South Africa vs Australia3:30AM ISTWellingtonMarch 22 (Tuesday)India vs Bangladesh6:30AM ISTHamiltonMarch 24 (Thursday)South Africa vs West Indies3:30AM ISTWellingtonMarch 24 (Thursday)England vs Pakistan6:30AM ISTChristchurchMarch 25 (Friday)Bangladesh vs Australia3:30AM ISTWellingtonMarch 26 (Saturday)New Zealand vs Pakistan3:30AM ISTChristchurchMarch 27 (Sunday)England vs Bangladesh3:30AM ISTWellingtonMarch 27 (Sunday)India vs South Africa6:30AM ISTChristchurchPlayoffsDateTeamsTimeVenueMarch 30 (Wednesday) SF1TBD vs TBD3:30AM ISTWellingtonMarch 31 (Thursday) SF 2TBD vs TBD6:30AM ISTChristchurchApril 3 (Sunday) FinalTBD vs TBD6:30AM ISTChristchurch Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :