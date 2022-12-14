Women's Cricket

IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming Info, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women T20 series?

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I: Here are the telecast, streaming details and match timings for the third T20I between India Women and Australia Women on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
14 December, 2022 16:16 IST
14 December, 2022 16:16 IST
India’s Smriti Mandhana in action against Australia.

India’s Smriti Mandhana in action against Australia. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I: Here are the telecast, streaming details and match timings for the third T20I between India Women and Australia Women on Wednesday.

India Women and Australia Women will face off in the third T20I at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The five-match series is level 1-1 after the Women in Blue bounced back with a stunning Super Over win in the second T20I.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I live?

The third T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be aired LIVE on the  Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the online live stream of IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I?

The third T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be streamed LIVE on  Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I match begin?

The third T20I between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

When will IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I take place?

The third T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be held on Wednesday, December 14.

At what time will the toss for IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I take place?

The toss for the third T20I between India Women and Australia Women will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

THE SQUADS
India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S. Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol.
Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland.

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us