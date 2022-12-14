IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming Info, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women T20 series?

India Women and Australia Women will face off in the third T20I at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The five-match series is level 1-1 after the Women in Blue bounced back with a stunning Super Over win in the second T20I.
Which TV channels will broadcast IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I live?
The third T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the online live stream of IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I?
The third T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.
At what time will IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I match begin?
The third T20I between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
When will IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I take place?
The third T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be held on Wednesday, December 14.
At what time will the toss for IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I take place?
The toss for the third T20I between India Women and Australia Women will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
Where will IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I be played?
The third T20I between India Women and Australia Women will be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.