India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI, Head-to-Head Record: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets

Australia edged India by three runs in the second ODI in Mumbai on Saturday despite the heroics of Richa Ghosh, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Despite being in a healthy position midway through the run-chase, India lost a flurry of wickets at the death to fall agonisingly short.

In the final ODI, India will look to prevent a clean sweep when the two teams meet at the same venue. Here is the head-to-head record between the sides ahead of the 3rd ODI:

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs Played: 52 India Women won: 10 Australia Women won: 42 Last Result: Australia Women won by 3 runs (Mumbai 2023)

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs in India Played: 23 India Women won: 4 Australia Women won: 19 Last Result: Australia Women won by 3 runs (Mumbai 2023)

India Women vs Australia Women Highest/Lowest Scores in ODIs IND (Highest score) vs AUS: 282/8 (50); Mumbai 2023 IND (Lowest score) vs AUS: 74 (42); Auckland, 1982 AUS (Highest score) vs IND: 332/7 (50); Vadodra, 2018 AUS (Lowest score) vs IND: 77 (36.4); Chennai, 2004 IND (Highest individual score) vs AUS: Harmanpreet Kaur 171*(115); Derby, 2017 IND (Best bowling figures) vs AUS: Deepti Sharma 5/38 (10); Mumbai, 2023 AUS (Highest individual score) vs IND: Alyssa Healy 133(115); Vadodra, 2018 AUS (Best bowling figures) vs IND: Ellyse Perry 5/19(8.1); Mumbai, 2012

Most Runs in India Women vs Australia Women ODIs

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s Mithali Raj (IND) 37 1123 34.03 89 9/0 Karen Rolton (AUS) 25 934 54.35 107* 7/2 Alex Blackwell (AUS) 28 881 41.95 114 7/2 Lisa Sthalekar (AUS) 26 667 37.05 104* 4/1 Meg Lanning (AUS) 16 645 46.07 128 4/1

Most Wickets in India Women vs Australia Women ODIs