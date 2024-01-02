MagazineBuy Print

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI, Head-to-Head Record: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets

IND-W vs AUS-W Head-to-Head: Here is a look at the leading run-scorers and highest wicket-takers in India versus Australia women’s ODI matches.

Published : Jan 02, 2024 07:18 IST

Team Sportstar
Ashleigh Gardner of Australia celebrates the wicket of Harleen Deol of India during the Women’s One Day International Match between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium on December 30, 2023, in Mumbai.
Ashleigh Gardner of Australia celebrates the wicket of Harleen Deol of India during the Women’s One Day International Match between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium on December 30, 2023, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ashleigh Gardner of Australia celebrates the wicket of Harleen Deol of India during the Women’s One Day International Match between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium on December 30, 2023, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia edged India by three runs in the second ODI in Mumbai on Saturday despite the heroics of Richa Ghosh, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

ACES Awards 2024 | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards

Despite being in a healthy position midway through the run-chase, India lost a flurry of wickets at the death to fall agonisingly short.

In the final ODI, India will look to prevent a clean sweep when the two teams meet at the same venue. Here is the head-to-head record between the sides ahead of the 3rd ODI:

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs
Played: 52
India Women won: 10
Australia Women won: 42
Last Result: Australia Women won by 3 runs (Mumbai 2023)
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs in India
Played: 23
India Women won: 4
Australia Women won: 19
Last Result: Australia Women won by 3 runs (Mumbai 2023)
India Women vs Australia Women Highest/Lowest Scores in ODIs
IND (Highest score) vs AUS: 282/8 (50); Mumbai 2023
IND (Lowest score) vs AUS: 74 (42); Auckland, 1982
AUS (Highest score) vs IND: 332/7 (50); Vadodra, 2018
AUS (Lowest score) vs IND: 77 (36.4); Chennai, 2004
IND (Highest individual score) vs AUS: Harmanpreet Kaur 171*(115); Derby, 2017
IND (Best bowling figures) vs AUS: Deepti Sharma 5/38 (10); Mumbai, 2023
AUS (Highest individual score) vs IND: Alyssa Healy 133(115); Vadodra, 2018
AUS (Best bowling figures) vs IND: Ellyse Perry 5/19(8.1); Mumbai, 2012

Most Runs in India Women vs Australia Women ODIs

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s
Mithali Raj (IND) 37 1123 34.03 89 9/0
Karen Rolton (AUS) 25 934 54.35 107* 7/2
Alex Blackwell (AUS) 28 881 41.95 114 7/2
Lisa Sthalekar (AUS) 26 667 37.05 104* 4/1
Meg Lanning (AUS) 16 645 46.07 128 4/1

Most Wickets in India Women vs Australia Women ODIs

Bowler Matches Wickets Average BBI Economy
Lisa Sthalekar (AUS) 26 36 20.19 4/20 3.44
Ellyse Perry (AUS) 23 32 23.90 5/19 4.54
Jhulan Goswami (IND) 33 30 37.36 3/6 3.92
Cathyrn Fitzpatrick (AUS) 16 26 17.15 5/29 2.97
Neetu David (IND) 15 21 22.90 3/27 3.62

