India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI, Head-to-Head Record: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets

Australia edged India by three runs in the second ODI in Mumbai on Saturday despite the heroics of Richa Ghosh, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Despite being in a healthy position midway through the run-chase, India lost a flurry of wickets at the death to fall agonisingly short.
In the final ODI, India will look to prevent a clean sweep when the two teams meet at the same venue. Here is the head-to-head record between the sides ahead of the 3rd ODI:
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs in India
India Women vs Australia Women Highest/Lowest Scores in ODIs
Most Runs in India Women vs Australia Women ODIs
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Highest Score
|50s/100s
|Mithali Raj (IND)
|37
|1123
|34.03
|89
|9/0
|Karen Rolton (AUS)
|25
|934
|54.35
|107*
|7/2
|Alex Blackwell (AUS)
|28
|881
|41.95
|114
|7/2
|Lisa Sthalekar (AUS)
|26
|667
|37.05
|104*
|4/1
|Meg Lanning (AUS)
|16
|645
|46.07
|128
|4/1
Most Wickets in India Women vs Australia Women ODIs
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|BBI
|Economy
|Lisa Sthalekar (AUS)
|26
|36
|20.19
|4/20
|3.44
|Ellyse Perry (AUS)
|23
|32
|23.90
|5/19
|4.54
|Jhulan Goswami (IND)
|33
|30
|37.36
|3/6
|3.92
|Cathyrn Fitzpatrick (AUS)
|16
|26
|17.15
|5/29
|2.97
|Neetu David (IND)
|15
|21
|22.90
|3/27
|3.62
