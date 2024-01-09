India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W?

India will look to secure a series win against Australia as the two sides take on each other in the third T20I on Tuesday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

When will India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, January 9 at 7 PM IST.

Where will India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match be held?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match will be held at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where to watch India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

THE SQUADS INDIA WOMEN Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani. AUSTRALIA WOMEN Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.