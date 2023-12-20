MagazineBuy Print

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head record in Tests: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets

IND-W vs AUS-W Head-to-Head: Here is a look at the leading run-scorers and highest wicket-takers in India versus Australia women’s Test matches.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 20:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India and Australia will be featuring in a red-ball contest after two years when they played out a draw in Carrara.
India and Australia will be featuring in a red-ball contest after two years when they played out a draw in Carrara. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
India and Australia will be featuring in a red-ball contest after two years when they played out a draw in Carrara. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India Women and Australia Women will face off in a one-off Test starting Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The teams will be featuring in a red-ball contest after two years, when they played out a draw in Carrara.

This will also mark the first Test between the sides in India since 1984, also played at the Wankhede. Australia edges India in terms of head-to-head results, with four wins and six draws across 10 meetings.

IND-W VS AUS-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS
Matches played: 10
India Women won: 0
Australia Women won: 4
Drawn: 6
Last result: Match drawn (Carrara; Sep-Oct 2021)
Last five results: IND won - 0; AUS won - 3, Draw - 2
IND-W VS AUS-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN TESTS
IND (highest score) vs AUS: 377/8d (145) - Match drawn (Carrara; Sep 2021)
IND (lowest score) vs BAN: 92 (64.5) - Australia won by nine wickets (Melbourne; February 1991)
AUS (highest score) vs IND: 525 (156.1) - Match drawn (Ahmedabad; February 1984)
AUS (lowest score) vs IND: 250 (41.2) - Australia won by an innings and four runs (Adelaide; February 2006)
IND (highest individual score) vs AUS: Sandhya Agarwal 134 (Wankhede; February 1984)
IND (Best bowling figures) vs AUS: Diana Edulji 6/64 (25.3) (Delhi; January 1984)
IND (Best match bowling figures) vs AUS: Shashi Gupta 8/100 (49) (Lucknow; January 1984)
AUS (highest individual score) vs IND: Belinda Haggett 144 (Melbourne; February 1991)
AUS (Best bowling figures) vs IND: Karen Price 6/72 (34) (Lucknow; January 1984)
AUS (Best match bowling figures) vs IND: Karen Price 10/107 (51) (Lucknow; January 1984)
Smriti Mandhana scored 127 as India recorded its highest-ever total (377/8d) against Australia in 2021.
Smriti Mandhana scored 127 as India recorded its highest-ever total (377/8d) against Australia in 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Smriti Mandhana scored 127 as India recorded its highest-ever total (377/8d) against Australia in 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India Women vs Australia Women head-to-head stats in Tests in India
Matches played: 4
India won: 0
Australia won: 0
Drawn: 4
Last result: Match drawn (Wankhede; February 1984)

Most Runs in India Women vs Australia Women Tests

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s
Sandhya Agarwal (IND-W) 5 430 47.77 134 3/1
Peta Verco (AUS-W) 5 393 65.50 105 3/1
Belinda Haggett (AUS-W) 3 339 84.75 144 2/1
Belinda Clark (AUS-W) 3 322 80.50 104 2/1
Jill Kenare (AUS-W) 4 278 46.33 125 1/1
Sandhya Agarwal registered the highest score (134) for India against Australia in 1984.
Sandhya Agarwal registered the highest score (134) for India against Australia in 1984. | Photo Credit: S Kothandaraman
Sandhya Agarwal registered the highest score (134) for India against Australia in 1984. | Photo Credit: S Kothandaraman

Most Wickets in India Women vs Australia Women Tests

Bowler Matches Wickets Average BBI Strike Rate
Diana Edulji (IND-W) 8 23 31.56 6/64 91.4
Lyn Fullston (AUS-W) 4 20 19.75 4/54 72.0
Shubhangi Kulkarni (AUS-W) 7 17 36.47 6/99 65.5
Karen Price (AUS-W) 4 16 22.18 6/72 56.6
Debbie Wilson (AUS-W) 3 15 17.60 5/27 62.2

