India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head record in Tests: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets

India Women and Australia Women will face off in a one-off Test starting Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The teams will be featuring in a red-ball contest after two years, when they played out a draw in Carrara.

This will also mark the first Test between the sides in India since 1984, also played at the Wankhede. Australia edges India in terms of head-to-head results, with four wins and six draws across 10 meetings.

IND-W VS AUS-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS Matches played: 10 India Women won: 0 Australia Women won: 4 Drawn: 6 Last result: Match drawn (Carrara; Sep-Oct 2021) Last five results: IND won - 0; AUS won - 3, Draw - 2

IND-W VS AUS-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN TESTS IND (highest score) vs AUS: 377/8d (145) - Match drawn (Carrara; Sep 2021) IND (lowest score) vs BAN: 92 (64.5) - Australia won by nine wickets (Melbourne; February 1991) AUS (highest score) vs IND: 525 (156.1) - Match drawn (Ahmedabad; February 1984) AUS (lowest score) vs IND: 250 (41.2) - Australia won by an innings and four runs (Adelaide; February 2006) IND (highest individual score) vs AUS: Sandhya Agarwal 134 (Wankhede; February 1984) IND (Best bowling figures) vs AUS: Diana Edulji 6/64 (25.3) (Delhi; January 1984) IND (Best match bowling figures) vs AUS: Shashi Gupta 8/100 (49) (Lucknow; January 1984) AUS (highest individual score) vs IND: Belinda Haggett 144 (Melbourne; February 1991) AUS (Best bowling figures) vs IND: Karen Price 6/72 (34) (Lucknow; January 1984) AUS (Best match bowling figures) vs IND: Karen Price 10/107 (51) (Lucknow; January 1984)

Smriti Mandhana scored 127 as India recorded its highest-ever total (377/8d) against Australia in 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India Women vs Australia Women head-to-head stats in Tests in India Matches played: 4 India won: 0 Australia won: 0 Drawn: 4 Last result: Match drawn (Wankhede; February 1984)

Most Runs in India Women vs Australia Women Tests

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s Sandhya Agarwal (IND-W) 5 430 47.77 134 3/1 Peta Verco (AUS-W) 5 393 65.50 105 3/1 Belinda Haggett (AUS-W) 3 339 84.75 144 2/1 Belinda Clark (AUS-W) 3 322 80.50 104 2/1 Jill Kenare (AUS-W) 4 278 46.33 125 1/1

Sandhya Agarwal registered the highest score (134) for India against Australia in 1984. | Photo Credit: S Kothandaraman

Most Wickets in India Women vs Australia Women Tests