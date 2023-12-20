India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head record in Tests: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets

India Women and Australia Women will face off in a one-off Test starting Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The teams will be featuring in a red-ball contest after two years, when they played out a draw in Carrara.
This will also mark the first Test between the sides in India since 1984, also played at the Wankhede. Australia edges India in terms of head-to-head results, with four wins and six draws across 10 meetings.
IND-W VS AUS-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS
IND-W VS AUS-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN TESTS
India Women vs Australia Women head-to-head stats in Tests in India
Most Runs in India Women vs Australia Women Tests
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Highest Score
|50s/100s
|Sandhya Agarwal (IND-W)
|5
|430
|47.77
|134
|3/1
|Peta Verco (AUS-W)
|5
|393
|65.50
|105
|3/1
|Belinda Haggett (AUS-W)
|3
|339
|84.75
|144
|2/1
|Belinda Clark (AUS-W)
|3
|322
|80.50
|104
|2/1
|Jill Kenare (AUS-W)
|4
|278
|46.33
|125
|1/1
Most Wickets in India Women vs Australia Women Tests
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|BBI
|Strike Rate
|Diana Edulji (IND-W)
|8
|23
|31.56
|6/64
|91.4
|Lyn Fullston (AUS-W)
|4
|20
|19.75
|4/54
|72.0
|Shubhangi Kulkarni (AUS-W)
|7
|17
|36.47
|6/99
|65.5
|Karen Price (AUS-W)
|4
|16
|22.18
|6/72
|56.6
|Debbie Wilson (AUS-W)
|3
|15
|17.60
|5/27
|62.2
