IND-W vs SA-W: India’s second ODI against South Africa records four centuries; most in a women’s ODI

A new record was scripted in Women’s ODI history on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after India’s match against South Africa saw four players score centuries, the most tons in any women’s ODI.

The four players who scored their centuries were India’s Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, and South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt.

Prior to this match, it was England’s encounter against South Africa back in 2018 which saw three centuries unfold in front of the crowd at the Hove in England - the most until IND vs SA on Wednesday. The players who scored tons were England’s Tammy Beaumont (101, 109b) and Sarah Taylor (118, 106b), and South Africa’s Lizelle Lee (117, 107b).

Smriti who scored a record-equalling century (136, 120b) in the match, scored her seventh ODI century, matching Mithali Raj’s record of most ODI centuries by an Indian woman. Skipper Harmanpreet followed soon after, scoring an unbeaten 103 off 88 balls.

During South Africa’s chase, where they had the gargantuan task of matching India’s 325 in 50 overs, Kapp scored 114 off 94 balls. Soon after, it was opener and skipper Wolvaardt who remained unbeaten for a terrific knock of 135 runs off as many balls.

At the end, India pipped the Proteas to clinch a four-run victory, and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. The two sides will play again on June 23 in Bengaluru.