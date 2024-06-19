MagazineBuy Print

Watch: Smriti Mandhana bowls for the first time in internationals, dismisses Sune Luus for maiden ODI scalp

Smriti Mandhana came on to bowl in the second ODI between India and South Africa and Bengaluru and dismissed Sune Luus off her second ball. 

Published : Jun 19, 2024 18:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
infoIcon

Smriti Mandhana | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Smriti Mandhana came on to bowl in the second ODI between India and South Africa and Bengaluru and dismissed Sune Luus off her second ball. 

The batting left-hander bowled right-arm medium pace as she caught Luus off guard, who edged the ball to keeper Richa Ghosh to give Smriti her maiden ODI wicket. She bowled at a speed of 110.9 kmph.

This is not the first time Smriti has bowled in professional cricket. She bowled for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. She bowled three deliveries giving away nine runs in a fixture against Mumbai Indians. She also bowled in the Senior Women’s Multi-Day Interzonal tournament which was conducted in Pune in April.

She has also bowled in the Women’s Big Bash League. She has three wickets to her name with a best bowling figure of 2/6.

Smriti Mandhana /

India /

South Africa

