IND-W v SA-W: Smriti Mandhana equals Mithali Raj’s record for most ODI hundreds by an Indian woman

Smriti Mandhana registered her second century of the series, equalling Mithali Raj’s record for most hundreds in women’s One-Day Internationals.

India went into the second ODI with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Put in to bat first, Smriti got off to a sluggish start, taking over 16 balls to get off the mark. But she soon found her mojo, whipping out her signature stroke play and solidity in the middle to register her second consecutive hundred in this tour. She previously struck a fluent 117 off 127 balls.

She got to her 100 off 103 balls on Wednesday.

With this century, Smriti took her ODI tally to seven, equalling Mithali Raj’s record for most hundreds by an Indian woman in the format. Smriti has done this in significantly fewer innings (83).