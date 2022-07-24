Karuna Jain retires from all forms of cricket

Indian cricketer Karuna Jain announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday.

The 36-year-old batter wicket-keeper from Bengaluru in a statement thanked everyone who have been part of her cricketing journey and taught her something different about the game.

“It’s been an incredible journey I’ve been able to have and it would not have been possible without everyone who supported me during my ups and downs,” she added.

Karuna has eight fifties and one century to her name in Women’s One Day Internationals and has over 1,100 runs from 44 WODIs and five Tests.

“My family being the biggest support and my brother being a cricketer himself made it easy and challenging for me to adopt the game and deliver the best in every time I stepped onto the grounds. I could continue to play the sport and contribute for a very long time because of unflinching support and sacrifices done by them.”

Also thanking the BCCI and the state associations she represented -Air India, Karnataka and Pondicherry, she said, “With a lot of happy and satisfied feelings, I’m able to make this announcement of my retirement from all forms of cricket and looking forward to contributing back to the game.”