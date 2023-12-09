WPL Auction 2024: Kashvee Gautam becomes most expensive uncapped player in Women’s Premier League history

All-rounder Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped cricket in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) after being snapped up by Gujarat Giants for Rs. 2 crore during the WPL Auction in Mumbai on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was part of the India A team during the recent series against England A in Mumbai, picking up three wickets across two matches.

The bid from the Giants beat the previous record of Rs. 1.30 crore paid for batter Vrinda Dinesh by UP Warriorz earlier in the auction.

