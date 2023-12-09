MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL Auction 2024: Kashvee Gautam becomes most expensive uncapped player in Women’s Premier League history

The 20-year-old was snapped up by Gujarat Giants for Rs. 2 crore during the WPL Auction in Mumbai on Saturday.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 17:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped cricket in the Women’s Premier League.
Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped cricket in the Women’s Premier League. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped cricket in the Women’s Premier League. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All-rounder Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped cricket in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) after being snapped up by Gujarat Giants for Rs. 2 crore during the WPL Auction in Mumbai on Saturday.

LIVE BLOG: Follow the Women’s Premier League Auction 2024 LIVE

The 20-year-old was part of the India A team during the recent series against England A in Mumbai, picking up three wickets across two matches.

The bid from the Giants beat the previous record of Rs. 1.30 crore paid for batter Vrinda Dinesh by UP Warriorz earlier in the auction.

More to follow...

Related Topics

WPL /

WPL 2024 /

WPL Auction

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL Auction 2024: Kashvee Gautam becomes most expensive uncapped player in Women’s Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Vrinda Dinesh goes to UPW for 1.30 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL 2024 Auction: Karnataka’s Vrinda Dinesh becomes second-most expensive uncapped player in WPL history
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL Auction LIVE 2024 Updates: Sutherland, Kashvee get 2.00 cr; Ismail to Mumbai; Dottin, Athapaththu go unsold as accelerated round awaits - Women’s Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. IWL 2023-24: Kickstart FC’s campaign kicks off with smooth win against HOPS FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. WPL Auction 2024: Kashvee Gautam becomes most expensive uncapped player in Women’s Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024 Auction: Karnataka’s Vrinda Dinesh becomes second-most expensive uncapped player in WPL history
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL Auction 2024: Shabnim Ismail sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.20 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL Auction 2024: UP Warriorz buys England’s Dani Wyatt for Rs. 30 Lakh
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL Auction 2024: Annabel Sutherland sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2 crore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL Auction 2024: Kashvee Gautam becomes most expensive uncapped player in Women’s Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Vrinda Dinesh goes to UPW for 1.30 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL 2024 Auction: Karnataka’s Vrinda Dinesh becomes second-most expensive uncapped player in WPL history
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL Auction LIVE 2024 Updates: Sutherland, Kashvee get 2.00 cr; Ismail to Mumbai; Dottin, Athapaththu go unsold as accelerated round awaits - Women’s Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. IWL 2023-24: Kickstart FC’s campaign kicks off with smooth win against HOPS FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment